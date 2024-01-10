en English
South Korea

South Korea Outlaws Dog Meat Trade: A Historic Shift in Animal Rights and Cultural Practices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
South Korea Outlaws Dog Meat Trade: A Historic Shift in Animal Rights and Cultural Practices

In a landmark move, the South Korean parliament has enacted legislation effectively outlawing the dog meat trade, a practice deeply rooted in the country’s history but increasingly seen as outmoded. The new law prohibits the breeding, slaughtering, and selling of dogs for consumption, marking a significant shift in South Korean animal rights and cultural practices.

A Dwindling Tradition

While traces of dog meat consumption can still be found, particularly among older generations, the majority of South Koreans, especially the younger demographic, have increasingly voiced their opposition to the practice. The passage of this bill echoes the changing attitudes towards pets and animals in general, as dogs are now commonly viewed as companions rather than livestock.

Victory for Animal Rights

Animal rights activists have tirelessly campaigned against the dog meat trade, arguing that it involves significant animal cruelty and fails to meet modern standards of animal welfare. The enactment of the new law has been met with mixed reactions, as some traditionalists see it as an infringement on cultural practices, while animal rights advocates hail it as a victory for animal welfare.

Government’s Middle Ground

The government has strived to find a balance, considering the livelihoods of those involved in the dog meat industry while also addressing animal welfare concerns and public health issues related to the consumption of dog meat. The law provides a three-year phase-out period, offering support for workers in the industry to transition to alternative livelihoods. Violations of the law after 2027 would result in imprisonment or fines, marking a significant step towards a more compassionate future.

The enforcement of the new regulations and the impact on the dog meat industry will become clearer in the coming months. This historic legislation not only signifies a significant shift in public sentiment towards dog meat consumption in South Korea but also sets a benchmark for other nations grappling with similar calls for change.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

