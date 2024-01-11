en English
Society

South Korea Makes Historic Move to Ban Dog Meat Trade

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
South Korea Makes Historic Move to Ban Dog Meat Trade

In a pivotal moment of societal and legal evolution, the South Korean parliament has passed legislation prohibiting the trade in dog meat. The new legislation, marking a significant shift in a practice deeply embedded in the nation’s history, aims to phase out the trade, imposing stringent regulations and penalties on the sale and slaughter of dogs for consumption.

Turning Tides in Public Opinion

For years, animal rights activists campaigned passionately against the dog meat trade, arguing the inhumane conditions and cruelty faced by the animals. Their efforts have not been in vain. A majority of South Koreans no longer consume dog meat, and a growing segment of the population views dogs primarily as pets rather than livestock. The new law reflects a changing tide in public sentiment toward a more compassionate stance on animal rights.

Impact and Implementation of the Ban

With the passing of this historic bill, the South Korean National Assembly has made it illegal to slaughter dogs for their meat or raise dogs for the purpose. The implementation involves a three-year phase-out period for the industry, with participation in dog meat farming, slaughter, or sales post-2027 leading to imprisonment or fines. The law also mandates businesses involved in the trade to register with local authorities for receiving financial support, offering a path forward for those in the industry.

Setting a Precedent for Other Nations

This ban holds global implications. South Korea’s decision may serve as a precedent for other Asian countries where dog meat consumption is still prevalent. The move could potentially ignite broader changes in animal welfare and rights across the continent. As Humane Society International hopes, South Korea’s ban might inspire policymakers in other countries to take similar actions, marking a turning point in the worldwide attitude toward animal protection.

Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

