South Korea: Lee Jae-myung in Critical Condition, Assailant Arrested

On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident unfolded when Lee Jae-myung, the South Korean opposition leader and Member of the National Assembly, was seriously injured in a public attack. While attending a press conference in the southeastern port city of Busan, he was stabbed in the neck by an unknown assailant. The attack occurred during Lee’s visit to the proposed new airport site on Gadeok Island, a major infrastructural project in the region.

Confrontation and Chaos

The assailant, who managed to approach Lee under the guise of seeking an autograph, unleashed chaos as he thrust a 20-30 centimeter long weapon into the leader’s neck. The horrifying scene unfolded in front of a crowd of journalists and onlookers, leaving them in a state of shock and disbelief. Lee, despite his severe injury, remained conscious and was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

A History of Political Turmoil

Political violence is not unheard of in South Korea, and this incident adds another dark chapter to the country’s turbulent history. Lee Jae-myung, who ran for the presidency in 2022, has been a prominent figure in South Korean politics. Notwithstanding several corruption charges, including bribery and breach of trust, he has maintained a strong following among his supporters.

Responses and Repercussions

The incident sparked immediate responses from political figures across the spectrum. President Yoon Suk-yeol, who defeated Lee in the 2022 presidential race, condemned the attack and ordered a thorough investigation. The identity of the assailant, a man speculated to be in his 50s or 60s, has been kept under wraps as authorities delve into his motives and affiliations. In the meantime, Lee Jae-myung’s condition remains critical, and the nation awaits further updates on his health.