Military

South Korea Introduces Mandatory Drug Tests for Military Conscripts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
South Korea Introduces Mandatory Drug Tests for Military Conscripts

South Korea, a nation with a mandatory military service act due to an ongoing threat from North Korea, is ready to take a significant step forward in ensuring the health and safety of its military ranks. Beginning in July, the country will implement mandatory drug tests for all conscripts, replacing the previous system that only tested individuals who admitted to past drug use or were recommended for testing by a medical officer. This revised military service act is expected to impact approximately 260,000 new enlistees in 2025.

Mandatory Drug Tests – A Step Toward Safety

The move to mandatory drug testing is a clear statement of South Korea’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free military. From 2018 to 2023, a total of 6,457 tests were conducted, revealing 27 positive results. The introduction of mandatory testing aims to prevent drug addicts from joining the military ranks, thus promoting a safer and more disciplined environment.

Broadening the Scope of Substances Tested

Not only will drug testing become mandatory, but the range of substances tested for will also expand. Current tests look for methamphetamine, cocaine, opium, marijuana, and ecstasy. The revised act will add benzodiazepines and ketamine to the list of tested substances. It’s a comprehensive approach designed to catch any potential substance abuse issues that could compromise the safety and efficacy of the military.

Consequences of Positive Drug Tests

South Korea is not taking a lenient stance on positive drug test results either. Those who test positive will be reported to the police for investigation, ensuring that any illegal activity is swiftly addressed. Additionally, the defense ministry will be notified for ongoing surveillance, emphasizing the seriousness with which South Korea is treating the issue of drug use in the military.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

