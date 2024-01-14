en English
Military

South Korea Identifies North Korean Missile as Intermediate-Range: An Alarming Escalation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
In an alarming development, the South Korean military has identified the North Korean ballistic missile launched recently as an intermediate-range class weapon. This missile, capable of covering approximately 1,000 km before splashing down, is a clear strategic threat to regions beyond the Korean Peninsula. This launch marks North Korea’s first missile test of the year and signals a significant escalation in tensions within the region.

Escalating Tensions

The ballistic missile, detected by South Korea’s military, soared towards the North’s eastern waters. The US, South Korea, and Japan are collectively analyzing further details of the launch. This missile test comes hot on the heels of North Korea’s claim of having tested engines for a new, harder-to-detect missile capable of striking far-flung US targets in the region. Experts suggest that this escalation in missile tests could be an attempt by North Korea to influence the outcomes of South Korea’s parliamentary elections and the US presidential election.

A Strategic Threat

The South Korean military, in conjunction with the US and Japanese militaries, confirmed the launch of what is believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area. The missile ended its journey in the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula. As details of the missile continue to be analyzed, the South Korean military is maintaining a high level of readiness while sharing critical information with the US and Japan.

North Korea’s Power Play

Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been escalating its warlike rhetoric and threats against South Korea and the US. Experts believe that Kim is attempting to gain concessions from the US, particularly if former President Donald Trump returns to the White House. This pattern of behavior, coupled with the recent missile launch, is viewed as a power play by North Korea to demonstrate its military capabilities and gain leverage in international negotiations.

The identification of this missile as being of the intermediate-range class by the South Korean military is a crucial step in assessing the threat level. It will play a pivotal role in formulating appropriate responses by South Korea, its allies, and the international community at large.

Military North Korea South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

