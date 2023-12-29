en English
Military

South Korea Approves $2.23 Billion Investment to Modernize Navy’s Helicopter Fleet

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:55 am EST
South Korea Approves $2.23 Billion Investment to Modernize Navy’s Helicopter Fleet

In a strategic move to modernize its naval operations, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has approved a substantial investment plan to upgrade the Navy’s helicopter fleet. The Defense Project Promotion Committee, a part of DAPA, has sanctioned an investment plan worth 2.87 trillion won (US$2.23 billion) that will span from 2025 to 2032. The investment aims at replacing the outdated Lynx helicopters with state-of-the-art maritime operation helicopters procured from overseas.

Boosting Defense Capabilities

The acquisition of new helicopters is expected to significantly enhance the Navy’s capabilities against submarines and surface ships. This is particularly crucial in countering threats posed by North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missiles. The primary contenders for the helicopter acquisition project are Lockheed Martin’s MH-60R and NHIndustries’ NH-90.

(Read Also: South Korea’s Inflation Surge: A 3.6% Rise in Consumer Prices in 2023)

Additional Military Advancements

Alongside the maritime helicopter acquisition, the committee also approved plans for other military advancements. A 591.9 billion-won initiative has been launched to develop a short-range air-to-air missile for the domestically produced KF-21 fighter jet. The program is expected to run from 2025 to 2035, with the KF-21 joining the Air Force in 2026. Plans for new command helicopters to be procured from international sources have also been approved, with an allocation of 740 billion won from 2025 to 2030. Furthermore, an 890 billion-won development plan has been set to enhance the capabilities of UH-60 and HH-60 special operations helicopters from 2023 to 2030.

(Read Also: South Korea Bolsters Market Stabilization Program Amid Builder’s Debt Issue)

Other Defense Projects

In addition to these plans, DAPA has also approved a 350 billion-won ($283.51 million) project to build a close-in weapon system (CIWS) for the Navy’s warships. The work on this project is slated to begin next year. Moreover, South Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace has announced securing a contract from BAE Systems, Britain’s largest defense company, for a modular charge system designed for 155mm guns.

Military South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

