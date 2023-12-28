South Korea Announces Major Diplomatic Reshuffle: Appoints New Ambassadors and Consul-General

In a significant reshuffling of diplomatic corps, South Korea has assigned new ambassadors to nine nations and a new consul-general. The announcement came on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in a ceremony held at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul. The ceremony saw President Yoon Suk Yeol personally presenting credentials to the appointees, marking a formal step towards their international representation of South Korea.

Key Appointments

Among the critical appointments, Choi Byung-hyuk, a retired Army General who served as deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command between 2019 and 2020, has been named the new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. In addition to this, Kim Jin-hyung, former commander of the Naval Logistics Command, takes up the role of ambassador to Fiji. Yang Dong-han, previously the deputy ambassador to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, has been appointed as the new ambassador to South Africa.

Additional Assignments

Other crucial postings include Jang Je-hak as ambassador to Libya, Lee Hyung-jong to Sweden, Hong Jin-wook to Singapore, Shim Jae-hyun to Ecuador, Jung Kang to Ethiopia, and Jeong Hong-geun to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The reshuffle also sees Lee Sang-soo, the current ambassador to Libya, transitioning to the role of consul-general in Hamburg, Germany.

Significance of the Reshuffle

This diplomatic reshuffling is a strategic move by South Korea to strengthen its international relations and representation. The appointees, having extensive experience in various fields, are expected to leverage their expertise in fostering robust ties with their respective countries. As the world grapples with the aftermath of the pandemic and international tensions, the role of these ambassadors could be pivotal in maintaining a diplomatic balance.