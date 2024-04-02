South Korea and Chile Advance Talks to Enhance Bilateral FTA, Eyeing Digital Economy and Natural Resources

On a diplomatic quest to modernize economic ties, South Korea and Chile entered another round of discussions on April 2, 2024, aiming to revamp their bilateral free trade agreement (FTA). This series of negotiations, held in Santiago, marks the ninth attempt to update the agreement which first came into force in 2004. Spearheading the talks, Director General for FTA Policy Ahn Chang-yong and his Chilean counterpart, Pablo Urria, are setting the stage for a future-oriented economic partnership that aligns with the evolving global supply chain and burgeoning digital economy.

Expanding Horizons: Trade, Investment, and Cooperation

The focal points of the ongoing negotiations encompass a broad spectrum of cooperative measures across diverse sectors including energy, minerals, and intellectual property rights, besides the conventional trade of goods. Both parties are keen on enriching their first FTA to not only facilitate smoother trade and investment flows but also to foster deeper economic cooperation in other significant areas. South Korea, in particular, views this as an opportunity to solidify its foundation for collaboration with Chile, a country endowed with valuable natural resources such as lithium and copper, critical for the burgeoning digital and green economies.

Navigating the Digital Transition and Resource Optimization

As the global economic landscape undergoes rapid digital transformation, the updated FTA aims to encapsulate the essence of these changes, ensuring both nations are well-positioned to thrive in the digital age. The emphasis on energy and mineral rights is timely, considering the pivotal role these resources play in various high-tech industries, including electric vehicles and renewable energy sectors. This negotiation round underscores the mutual interest in advancing towards a more resource-efficient and technologically integrated economic partnership.

A Journey of Progressive Engagement

Since 2018, South Korea and Chile have been steadfastly working towards refining their FTA, reflecting a commitment to not only bolster bilateral trade but also to adapt to the new economic paradigms shaped by technological advancement and shifting global supply chains. These discussions are a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations, each bringing unique strengths to the table—South Korea with its technological prowess and Chile with its rich natural resource reserves.