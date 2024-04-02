Song Kang-ho Stars in Political K-drama 'Uncle Samsik', Premiering May 15 on Disney+

Disney+ is set to captivate audiences with the premiere of its latest Korean political drama, Uncle Samsik, starring Song Kang-ho, on May 15. This eagerly anticipated series, marking Song's debut in television, will unfold the gripping tale of ambition, power, and the drive for industrial revolution in 1960s Korea.

Unveiling the Plot and Stellar Cast

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing Korea, 'Uncle Samsik' introduces viewers to Kim San (played by Byun Yo-han), a young politician burning with the desire to transform his country into a modern industrial powerhouse. His path crosses with that of Pak Doo-chill or 'Uncle Samsik', portrayed by Song Kang-ho, a pragmatic and influential fixer willing to bend the rules to achieve results. Together, they embark on a precarious journey, battling the entrenched system in pursuit of a brighter future for their nation.

Continuing the Legacy of Excellence

Song Kang-ho, renowned for his roles in groundbreaking films such as 'The Host', 'Snowpiercer', and the Academy Award-winning 'Parasite', brings his exceptional talent to the small screen. His remarkable performance at the Cannes Film Festival, where he clinched the Best Actor award for his role in 'Broker', underscores his standing as a pivotal figure in Korean cinema. Co-star Byun Yo-han, celebrated for his performance in 'Mr. Sunshine', adds depth to the ensemble, promising a compelling narrative filled with intrigue and drama.

Anticipation Builds for Premiere

With its initial release comprising five episodes, followed by bi-weekly episodes leading up to a three-part finale on June 19, 'Uncle Samsik' is poised to become a fixture in the burgeoning K-content lineup on Disney+. As the series navigates the intricate dynamics of political ambition and alliances, it promises to offer a rich, character-driven story that explores the complexities of leadership and the cost of progress. Fans of K-drama and political thrillers alike are on the edge of their seats, awaiting what is set to be a riveting addition to Disney+'s offering.

As 'Uncle Samsik' gears up for its global launch, the series not only highlights the creative prowess behind Korean storytelling but also signifies the growing influence of K-content on the international stage. With Song Kang-ho at the helm, the drama is expected to resonate with audiences worldwide, further cementing