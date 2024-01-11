en English
South Korea

Soccer Drones Captivate Audience at Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Soccer Drones Captivate Audience at Las Vegas' Consumer Electronics Show

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Eureka Park, Las Vegas, was abuzz with a startling spectacle that left visitors’ hearts pounding. The source of this excitement was not a natural disaster or a surprise celebrity appearance, but a fleet of soccer drones made by the South Korean company, 2024 X Corp.

From Fear to Fascination

When a loud whirring sound filled the air at the CES, initial reactions ranged from curiosity to alarm. Attendees initially suspected an incoming insect swarm. However, their fears quickly turned into fascination as they realized the source of the noise. Hovering over midfield, engaging in a high-velocity game, were a group of soccer drones, putting on a show that mesmerized the spectators.

Unveiling the Future of Sports

Developed in Jeonju, North Jeolla, the soccer drones displayed a unique blend of technology and sportsmanship. Each drone weighed a maximum of 2.65 pounds and maneuvered with agility and precision to score points by passing through the opposing team’s hoop. The match comprised three-minute periods with five-minute breaks for repairs and recalibration, mirroring the rhythm of a traditional soccer match but with a futuristic twist.

South Korea’s Technological Triumph

The soccer drones, conceived in 2016, have already gained popularity in 20 countries and are particularly beloved in their country of origin. South Korea is already planning a World Cup for drone soccer in 2025, further cementing its position as a leader in the field of advanced robotic and drone technology. The innovative display of these drones at the CES not only entertained the attendees but also showcased the potential of this technology to revolutionize the world of sports and consumer electronics.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

South Korea

