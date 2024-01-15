SLBS Studio Debuts in the Philippines with Stray Kids Collaboration

Known for its eclectic and trend-setting style, Korean brand SLBS Studio has made its debut in the Philippines at SM Megamall’s The Samsung Experience Store. The brand has unveiled a captivating collection of smartphone accessories, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with K-pop sensation, Stray Kids.

Collaboration with Stray Kids

The highlight of the launch is undoubtedly the Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids Edition, a smartphone that not only boasts flipsuit cases but also member videos, all priced at P80,990. This unique gadget offers fans a chance to carry a piece of their favourite band in their pocket. The partnership with Stray Kids doesn’t end there, with the collection also featuring eco-friendly options such as Stray Kids flip cases and Galaxy Fold5 cases, both priced at P2,100.

Wide Range of Accessories

For those looking for more than just phone accessories, the Galaxy Watch6 Stray Kids edition is available for P24,990. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro Stray Kids Edition with metallic covers, priced at P19,390, is also part of the collection. SLBS Studio has truly catered to all aspects of everyday tech, ensuring that fans can express their love for Stray Kids through their devices.

Special Offers and Future Collaborations

As a part of the launch, customers purchasing certain items will receive free photo cards featuring Stray Kids, adding an extra element of excitement to the shopping experience. SLBS Studio has also promised more collaborations in the coming year, indicating a continued focus on merging the worlds of technology and K-pop.

In conclusion, SLBS Studio’s launch in the Philippines represents a significant step in the fusion of technology with popular culture. By partnering with a globally recognized K-pop group like Stray Kids, they have not only introduced a unique product range but also promised a fresh perspective on the role of tech accessories in expressing individual style.