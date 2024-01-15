en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
K-Pop

SLBS Studio Debuts in the Philippines with Stray Kids Collaboration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
SLBS Studio Debuts in the Philippines with Stray Kids Collaboration

Known for its eclectic and trend-setting style, Korean brand SLBS Studio has made its debut in the Philippines at SM Megamall’s The Samsung Experience Store. The brand has unveiled a captivating collection of smartphone accessories, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with K-pop sensation, Stray Kids.

Collaboration with Stray Kids

The highlight of the launch is undoubtedly the Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids Edition, a smartphone that not only boasts flipsuit cases but also member videos, all priced at P80,990. This unique gadget offers fans a chance to carry a piece of their favourite band in their pocket. The partnership with Stray Kids doesn’t end there, with the collection also featuring eco-friendly options such as Stray Kids flip cases and Galaxy Fold5 cases, both priced at P2,100.

Wide Range of Accessories

For those looking for more than just phone accessories, the Galaxy Watch6 Stray Kids edition is available for P24,990. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro Stray Kids Edition with metallic covers, priced at P19,390, is also part of the collection. SLBS Studio has truly catered to all aspects of everyday tech, ensuring that fans can express their love for Stray Kids through their devices.

Special Offers and Future Collaborations

As a part of the launch, customers purchasing certain items will receive free photo cards featuring Stray Kids, adding an extra element of excitement to the shopping experience. SLBS Studio has also promised more collaborations in the coming year, indicating a continued focus on merging the worlds of technology and K-pop.

In conclusion, SLBS Studio’s launch in the Philippines represents a significant step in the fusion of technology with popular culture. By partnering with a globally recognized K-pop group like Stray Kids, they have not only introduced a unique product range but also promised a fresh perspective on the role of tech accessories in expressing individual style.

0
K-Pop South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

K-Pop

See more
2 hours ago
SISTAR19's 'NO MORE (MA BOY)': A Vibrant Listening Party Precedes the Anticipated Comeback
The South Korean K-pop duo SISTAR19, featuring Hyolyn and Bora, delighted fans and the entertainment industry alike by hosting a private listening party for their new single ‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’ on January 14. The event, brimming with anticipation and camaraderie, marked the duo’s return to the music scene after an 11-year hiatus, highlighting the
SISTAR19's 'NO MORE (MA BOY)': A Vibrant Listening Party Precedes the Anticipated Comeback
K-Pop Idols' Fancams: A New Trend in Music Consumption
1 day ago
K-Pop Idols' Fancams: A New Trend in Music Consumption
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
1 day ago
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
Nmixx Unveils Second EP 'Fe3O4: Break': A Leap into 'Nmixx Pop'
4 hours ago
Nmixx Unveils Second EP 'Fe3O4: Break': A Leap into 'Nmixx Pop'
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
7 hours ago
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
NOMAD Pre-releases 'Eye 2 eye', Paving the Way for a New Wave in K-POP
10 hours ago
NOMAD Pre-releases 'Eye 2 eye', Paving the Way for a New Wave in K-POP
Latest Headlines
World News
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
2 mins
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
2 mins
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
2 mins
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
2 mins
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
2 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
2 mins
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
3 mins
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
3 mins
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
8 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
55 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app