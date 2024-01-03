en English
Business

SK Hynix to Issue $1 Billion Bonds Amidst Financial Losses, Shifts Focus to AI Chips

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
SK Hynix to Issue $1 Billion Bonds Amidst Financial Losses, Shifts Focus to AI Chips

South Korean chip manufacturer, SK Hynix, is orchestrating moves to raise up to $1 billion through the issuance of dollar-denominated bonds. This decision comes as a tactical response to the company’s financial snag, primarily driven by an operational loss of 8.1 trillion won ($6.19 billion) during the first three quarters of 2023. The cause of this downturn is primarily attributed to a dip in demand for commodity chips, a mainstay in smartphones and personal computers.

Countering Losses with Strategic Shifts

Despite the financial turbulence, SK Hynix is not resting on its oars. Expectations are on the rise for a potential recovery in memory chip prices, a direct consequence of production cuts by manufacturers. More strategically, SK Hynix is shifting its focus to the production of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. HBM chips find their application in generative artificial intelligence (AI), a rapidly evolving tech space. This strategic shift is part of the company’s blueprint to maintain its competitive edge in the turbulent chip industry.

Previous Successes and Future Plans

In a strategic move earlier in April, SK Hynix raised $1.7 billion through a convertible bond offering, its first in a decade, which was deemed a success. The proposed bond sale, managed by eight investment banks, may include three- and five-year maturities. As of the time of this report, the company has not made an official comment.

On the Industry’s Horizon

Amidst the financial upheavals, the semiconductor industry at large is looking at brighter prospects. An anticipated increase in revenue and spending on semiconductor equipment is expected to boost the industry in 2024. ASML, a semiconductor equipment giant and one of SK Hynix’s suppliers, is expected to deliver healthy long-term growth, backed by an order backlog valued at 35 billion euros at the end of the third quarter of 2023. This potential growth might lead to stronger growth in 2024.

Business South Korea
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

