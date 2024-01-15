SISTAR19’s ‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’: A Vibrant Listening Party Precedes the Anticipated Comeback

The South Korean K-pop duo SISTAR19, featuring Hyolyn and Bora, delighted fans and the entertainment industry alike by hosting a private listening party for their new single ‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’ on January 14. The event, brimming with anticipation and camaraderie, marked the duo’s return to the music scene after an 11-year hiatus, highlighting the strong sense of community within the South Korean entertainment industry.

Star-studded Support

Among those who attended the event to lend their support were fellow SISTAR member Soyou, dancers Aiki and Honey J, actors Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, and members from popular girl groups WJSN and Secret. Actresses Oh Yoon Ah, Ivy, Lee Sung Kyung, and So Ju Yeon also joined the celebration, underlining the K-pop scene’s unity and mutual support.

A Significant Comeback

The return of SISTAR19 is significant, given that it’s their first comeback since 2013. The duo, part of the girl group SISTAR, which also includes members Soyou and Dasom, is known for their summer hits such as ‘So Cool’, ‘Alone’, ‘Touch My Body’, ‘Loving U’, and ‘Give It to Me’. The upcoming release ‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’, scheduled for release on January 16 at 6 p.m. KST, is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike.

Gratitude Amidst Anticipation

Hyolyn expressed her gratitude on social media for the turnout and support, sharing photos with the stars who attended the event. The event not only heralded the return of SISTAR19 but also demonstrated the solidarity among peers in the K-pop scene, creating a buzz of excitement for the release of the new single.