Shuhua of (G)I-DLE: Balancing Idol Life, Dreams, and Doggy Companions

In a world where the spotlight never dims, and the stage is perpetually set, one idol steps beyond the luminous glare to share a story not just of glitz and glamour but of dreams, determination, and dogs. Shuhua of (G)I-DLE, in a heartfelt appearance on Kang Hyung Wook's Dog Guest Show, opened up about the demanding nature of her schedule, her aspirations beyond the entertainment industry, and the recent life changes she's embraced for a sense of normalcy and fulfillment.

Navigating the Idol Life

At the heart of Shuhua's narrative is a familiar refrain in the fast-paced world of K-pop; the relentless schedule that defines the lives of its stars. Despite the demands placed upon her, Shuhua remains undeterred, her spirit unbroken. It's this resilience that has seen (G)I-DLE rise to remarkable heights in the music industry. Their second full album, a testament to their hard work and dedication, shattered records with first-week sales reaching an impressive 1.53 million copies. But even amidst this whirlwind of success, Shuhua seeks solace and space—a place where the relentless tempo of idol life gives way to quieter moments.

A Dream Beyond the Stage

Shuhua's recent decision to move out of the shared dormitory to live with her dogs represents more than just a change of address; it's a bold step towards self-care and the pursuit of personal passions outside the limelight. "Living with my dogs brings me immense joy, something that's often hard to find in our hectic schedules," Shuhua shared on the show. This move isn't just about comfort; it's a stride toward a future she envisions for herself—one that involves running a pet business. "If I were ever to leave the idol life behind, I'd want to dedicate my time to this passion," she revealed, hinting at a love for animals that rivals her passion for music.

Chasing Dreams, Encouraging Support

Preparing for album releases, maintaining a public image, and living up to the expectations of fans worldwide would be daunting for anyone. Yet, Shuhua and her (G)I-DLE bandmates navigate this landscape with grace and poise. Despite her hiatus since February 8 due to health issues, Shuhua's spirit remains unbroken. "The challenges we face are part of our journey. They shape us, test us, and ultimately, strengthen us," she reflected. Her message to the fans is one of gratitude and encouragement, urging them to continue their support not just for (G)I-DLE's music but for the individual dreams and aspirations of its members.

In the end, Shuhua's story is a poignant reminder of the human element that pulsates beneath the surface of the entertainment industry's glitzy exterior. It's a narrative of ambition, where the pursuit of success on the stage is paralleled by a quest for personal fulfillment off it. As (G)I-DLE continues to redefine the boundaries of K-pop, Shuhua's journey underscores the importance of balance, self-care, and the pursuit of passions that bring joy beyond the spotlight.