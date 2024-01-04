Shinhan Bank Clinches Top Spot in National Customer Satisfaction Index

In a recent display of superior customer satisfaction, Shinhan Bank has emerged as the top performer in the National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) for banks, a significant achievement revealed by the Korea Productivity Center. Outshining its competitor, Woori Bank, by a narrow gap of one point, Shinhan Bank marked its victory with a score of 79 points.

Extending Operating Hours for Enhanced Customer Convenience

Shinhan Bank’s commitment to improving customer satisfaction has been evident through a series of initiatives. A notable measure includes extending the operating hours at selected branches, keeping them open till late in the evening and on Saturdays. This move has allowed customers more flexibility and convenience in accessing the bank’s services. In addition to this, the bank also offers an online video teller service, providing customers with a more interactive and personalized banking experience.

CEO Jung Sang-hyuk’s Commitment to Customer-Centric Services

CEO Jung Sang-hyuk has reiterated the bank’s commitment to assisting those who find it challenging to navigate the latest financial services. He has emphasized that Shinhan Bank will continue to strive for the best in meeting the needs of these customers, ensuring that they are not left behind in the fast-paced world of finance.

Banking Accessibility for Senior Citizens

Shinhan Bank has shown a particular focus on making banking more accessible to senior citizens. They have increased the font sizes on their ATM displays and introduced audio-based services, making it easier for older customers to carry out their banking activities. Furthermore, the bank has launched its voice ATM service, which operates at a reduced speed, enhancing comprehension and ease of use for this demographic.

Financial Education to Safeguard Against Fraud

As part of its responsibility towards its customers, Shinhan Bank has introduced a financial education program in collaboration with the Financial Supervisory Service. This initiative aims to educate customers on financial terminology and how to protect themselves against financial scams and phishing attempts. It’s a step towards empowering customers, enabling them to safeguard their finances and navigate the financial world with confidence.