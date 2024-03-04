Sharjah Heritage Days: 21st Edition Concludes with Global Participation and Cultural Richness

Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) wrapped up its 21st edition on March 3, leaving a lasting impression with its theme "Connection". Spanning 11 days from February 22 to March 3, the festival celebrated in six cities across the emirate, including Sharjah and Khorfakkan, showcased a rich tapestry of cultural events, dialogues, and traditional activities. With South Korea's Jeju Province as the guest of honour, this year's edition saw remarkable participation from local and international guests, highlighting the universal appeal and significance of Emirati heritage.

Unprecedented Cultural Showcase

Under the stewardship of about 130 researchers, specialists, and organizers, SHD delivered an expansive program of 362 events. Attendees were treated to 38 cultural stories, 25 dialogue sessions, and 107 open competitive contests, alongside 272 artistic performances by 36 art groups. The festival also featured 9 exhibitions, 21 specialized publications, and 5 new signings and launches, signifying a collaborative effort spanning 616,000 working hours. With 111,365 visitors and more than 700 guests and participating delegations, the event underscored Sharjah's position as a beacon of cultural heritage.

Acknowledgements and Future Aspirations

Ahmed Salim Al Bairaq and Abu Bakr Al Kindi, key figures in the festival's organization, acknowledged the contributions of sponsors, committees, and distinguished employees. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, attributed the success to the vision of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, emphasizing the role of heritage in shaping the future. The festival's success, marked by significant participation from 600 exhibitors across 12 countries and support from over 30 governmental entities, sets a high bar for future editions.

Heritage Days in Digital and Literary Reflections

The SHD's resonance extended beyond physical attendance, with social media platforms recording over 17,000 views from a global audience interested in heritage arts. The closing day's cultural cafe hosted a book signing ceremony for the 21st edition of SHD, promising to serve as an important cultural heritage reference. This literary contribution, alongside the festival's digital footprint, ensures the preservation and dissemination of cultural heritage knowledge to future generations.

As Sharjah Heritage Days concludes another successful chapter, the echoes of its cultural richness and collaborative spirit continue to inspire. The event not only celebrated the past but also forged connections for the future, highlighting the enduring relevance of heritage in our increasingly globalized world. With anticipation building for the next edition, SHD reaffirms its commitment to showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of Emirati and global cultures.