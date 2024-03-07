Seventeen's Wonwoo Launches Custom Gaming Keyboard: Design, Price, and Availability

Seventeen's rapper and sub-vocalist, Jeon Wonwoo, has ventured into the tech arena with a personal touch, introducing the Wonwoo keyboard, a gaming accessory designed by the star himself.

Known for his passion for gaming and esports, Wonwoo has crafted a keyboard that not only caters to gamers but also to fans, embedding it with unique features and messages.

Unique Design and Features

The Wonwoo keyboard is a tenkeyless (TKL) model equipped with red switches, boasting a predominantly purple color scheme, reflecting Wonwoo's favorite color. The design includes transparent main letter and number keys, and special keys adorned with symbols significant to Wonwoo, Seventeen, and the Carat fandom.

Notably, the escape key features a diamond illustration, while the cursor keys are decorated with cliparts representing Wonwoo's eyeglasses, a heart, his pet dog Seol, and a cat. Additionally, the keyboard carries inspirational messages for K-pop fans, including a poignant quote on the topside, "Life is like a keyboard. It will be written as how you type it out," aiming to encourage users in their daily lives.

Release Details and Pricing

The highly anticipated Wonwoo keyboard will be available for purchase starting March 12, 2024, at the Artist-Made Collection by Seventeen Season 2 pop-up store, priced at US$90 (KR₩120,000). This limited-time offer will last until March 25, 2024, providing fans a unique opportunity to own a piece of Wonwoo's creativity.

The keyboard package includes a Making Log pamphlet and a photo card of Wonwoo, making it a valuable collectible for fans. For those unable to visit the pop-up store in South Korea, the keyboard will also be available for purchase online, with details to be updated soon.

Wonwoo's Connection with Gaming

Wonwoo's affection for gaming is well-known among fans, earning him the nickname "Seventeen's Faker" after the legendary League of Legends player Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok. His involvement in designing the keyboard underscores his commitment to the gaming community and his desire to connect with fans on a deeper level.

Through this initiative, Wonwoo aims to blend his passions for music, gaming, and technology, offering a unique product that resonates with both gamers and K-pop enthusiasts alike.

As this innovative product hits the market, it not only signifies Wonwoo's venture into technology but also highlights the evolving relationship between pop culture and gaming. Fans can look forward to experiencing a piece of Wonwoo's world through this specially designed keyboard, as it offers a unique blend of functionality, design, and personal touch from one of K-pop's beloved stars.