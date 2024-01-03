SEVENTEEN Gears Up for Italian Adventure in New Travel Show

As the clock ticks closer to the premiere of their much-anticipated travel show ‘NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN,’ members of the globally renowned K-pop group SEVENTEEN gathered for a press event at a hotel in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam District. The show, scheduled to premiere on January 5th, will take viewers on an Italian odyssey with the band members, marking their first collective venture to Europe.

Anecdotes and Anticipation

During the event, the members, including popular duos like Wonwoo and Mingyu, Seungkwan and DK, Joshua and Woozi, Jun and Hoshi, Dino and THE 8, and Vernon and S.Coups, interacted with the media, posing for a series of photos. Mingyu, in one of the lighter moments, recounted the story of how he lost his passport right at the cusp of their flight to Italy, adding a dash of humor to the anticipation surrounding the show.

A Venture with a Vision

‘NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN’ is not just another travel show. It’s an embodiment of the group’s aspiration to serve as a cultural bridge, connecting K-pop to both Korean and international audiences. The show’s creator, renowned producer Na Young-seok, who also posed with Mingyu and DK at the event, expressed similar sentiments, underscoring the significance of SEVENTEEN’s global popularity in achieving this vision.

More than a Travel Show

Beyond the sightseeing and camaraderie, ‘NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN’ carries a deeper narrative. Inspired by Na PD’s ‘Youth Over Flowers’ series, it encapsulates the band members’ adventures, struggles, and moments of joy in a foreign land, all the while keeping their absent leader S.coups, who is on a health-related hiatus, in their hearts. As part of the show’s release, official merchandise and photobooks capturing their Italian journey will also be available to fans, making it a comprehensive, immersive experience for all SEVENTEEN enthusiasts.