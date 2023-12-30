Seoul Witnesses Heaviest December Snowfall in Over Four Decades

The South Korean capital, Seoul, has been swathed in its most substantial December snowfall in over four decades. On Saturday, the metropolis was blanketed by an excess of 10 centimeters of snow, marking the heaviest snowfall since December 1981. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy snow advisory for the capital and adjacent territories, indicating an expected snowfall surpassing 5 centimeters within 24 hours.

Seoul’s Winter Wonderland

The snow depth in Seoul reached 12.2 centimeters, the most noteworthy since December 19, 1981, when an unprecedented high of 18.3 centimeters was chronicled. This weather event has transformed Seoul into a winter wonderland, yet the beautiful scenery also brings challenges in terms of mobility and safety.

Mobilization for Snow Removal

In response to the heavy snowfall, the city government has mobilized thousands of personnel and over a thousand pieces of equipment for snow removal. This proactive measure aims to mitigate any potential hazards caused by the snow and ensure the safety of the city’s residents.

Implications for Traffic and Further Forecasts

Despite these efforts, the heavy snowfall has led to minor traffic collisions and partial road restrictions, posing challenges for motorists in the city. However, the weather agency predicts further snowfall in the country ahead of the new year. Possible heavy snow warnings have been predicted due to snow clouds emanating from the Yellow Sea, forecasting cloudy weather with potential for more rain or snow. Particularly, the coastal areas of Gangwon are bracing for possible significant snowfall in the days ahead.