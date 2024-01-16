Seoul Unveils 'Climate Companion Card' Revolutionizing Public Transportation

In a forward-thinking move, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has unveiled a novel transportation pass titled the "Climate Companion Card". This initiative, a collaborative effort with Shinhan Card, aims to provide unlimited access to public transportation services within Seoul, starting from January 27th.

Revolutionizing Commute

Available for purchase next Tuesday, this monthly pass is set at a price point of roughly 60,000 won. The card offers two distinct pricing options based on whether users desire to utilize Seoul's public bicycle service, Ddareungi, in addition to the subway, city buses, and village buses. The new transportation pass can be procured in two forms: a mobile card or a physical card.

Accessibility and Convenience

For Android users, the mobile card can be acquired via the "Mobile T-money" app. iPhone users, along with those who prefer a physical card, can make their purchase at several locations. These include subway customer safety offices, convenience stores, and charging machines stationed at subway terminals. The implementation of this pass signifies a monumental stride towards a more sustainable and accessible urban transportation system.

Restrictions and Validity

However, the Climate Companion Card comes with certain limitations. The pass is restricted to usage within the Seoul area only, excluding transportation services outside the city. Commuters can start using the pass from the first train next Saturday. This initiative underscores the city government's commitment to promoting sustainable practices and improving public transportation, revolutionizing the way residents navigate the bustling city.