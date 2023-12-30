Seoul Grapples with Heavy Snowfall: KMA Issues Advisory

On December 30, 2023, as the winter chill tightened its hold, the streets of Seoul and surrounding areas found themselves blanketed in a thick layer of snow. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) declared a heavy snow advisory for the entire capital, excluding southwestern Seoul, certain parts of Gyeonggi Province and most of the eastern province of Gangwon. This advisory, a weather warning issued when snowfall is projected to surpass 5 centimeters inside a 24-hour window, brought the bustling city to a near standstill.

City Response to Snowfall

By 1 p.m., central and eastern Seoul had reported 7.5 centimeters of snow accumulation. In response to the rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, the Seoul city government took swift action. A considerable force of 4,689 personnel and 1,218 pieces of snow removal equipment were deployed across the city, working tirelessly to keep the streets navigable and safe.

(Read Also: Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Embassy’s Hypothetical Attack Video in South Korea)

Impact on Traffic and Transportation

The heavy snowfall inevitably led to disruptions, with minor traffic collisions and partial traffic restrictions on a central five-lane road in Seoul, hinting at the adverse impact of the weather on the city’s infrastructure. Despite the best efforts of the authorities, the city’s rhythm was visibly affected, with residents urged to exercise caution while commuting.

(Read Also: Tragic End for ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Drug Investigation)

Weather Forecast: More Snow on The Horizon

The weather forecast painted a bleak picture, indicating light rain or snow for the eastern regions of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province. More worryingly, there was a potential for additional heavy snow warnings due to snow clouds approaching from the Yellow Sea. For the following day, the forecast predicted cloudy weather across the country with rain or snow in the morning, and a significant chance of heavy snowfall in the afternoon along the coastal areas of Gangwon Province.

Read More