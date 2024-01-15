en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Seoul Government Eyes Restoration of Historic Donuimun Gate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Seoul Government Eyes Restoration of Historic Donuimun Gate

In a bid to revive a significant part of its historical heritage, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has set its sights on the potential restoration of Donuimun, one of Seoul’s Four Great Gates, which fell to destruction in 1915 during the Japanese occupation of South Korea. Known also as the West Gate or Seodaemun, Donuimun was a vital element of the Fortress Wall that once surrounded the city during the Joseon era. With the other three gates having been restored already, Donuimun remains the last of the Four Gates unrestored, sparking intensified efforts for its revival.

Restoring A Historic Landmark

The restoration plan proposes a two-phase project with an estimated cost of 400 billion won. The first phase, slated for completion by 2026, involves the demolition of the existing Donuimun Museum Village and its subsequent replacement with a park. The second phase, scheduled for 2035, includes placing a section of Saemunan-ro underground and restoring Donuimun atop it.

Overcoming Challenges

A project of this magnitude is undoubtedly interspersed with challenges. The area around Donuimun is a bustling hub, located near the Jeongdong Intersection between Donuimun Museum Village and Kangbuk Samsung Hospital. Hence, the restoration plan includes the construction of an underpass to counterbalance the height difference at the Jeongdong Intersection and to prevent any disturbance to subway Line No. 5.

Pending Approval

This ambitious endeavour was previously considered in 2009 but was subsequently cancelled due to concerns related to traffic disruption. However, with the newfound focus on historical preservation, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is keen to reintroduce the project, pending discussions with the Cultural Heritage Administration. The government believes that with the aid of advanced technology, the restoration of Donuimun to its original glory could be made possible.

0
History South Korea Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
21 mins ago
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
On the morning of January 15th, 2024, the United States awakened to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day – a federal holiday honoring the birth of the distinguished civil rights leader. Across the nation, from the bustling streets of New York to the quiet whispers of the Mississippi, a pause was observed in tribute to
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
Andrew Schot: A Holocaust Survivor's Tale of Endurance and Education
1 hour ago
Andrew Schot: A Holocaust Survivor's Tale of Endurance and Education
Revisiting American History: A Shift in Visual Representation at the Washington National Cathedral
2 hours ago
Revisiting American History: A Shift in Visual Representation at the Washington National Cathedral
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
30 mins ago
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
January 15th in History: Moments that Shaped the World
1 hour ago
January 15th in History: Moments that Shaped the World
Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film
1 hour ago
Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film
Latest Headlines
World News
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
8 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
11 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
25 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
36 seconds
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
39 seconds
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
40 seconds
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
52 seconds
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
56 seconds
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
1 min
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app