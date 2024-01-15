Seoul Government Eyes Restoration of Historic Donuimun Gate

In a bid to revive a significant part of its historical heritage, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has set its sights on the potential restoration of Donuimun, one of Seoul’s Four Great Gates, which fell to destruction in 1915 during the Japanese occupation of South Korea. Known also as the West Gate or Seodaemun, Donuimun was a vital element of the Fortress Wall that once surrounded the city during the Joseon era. With the other three gates having been restored already, Donuimun remains the last of the Four Gates unrestored, sparking intensified efforts for its revival.

Restoring A Historic Landmark

The restoration plan proposes a two-phase project with an estimated cost of 400 billion won. The first phase, slated for completion by 2026, involves the demolition of the existing Donuimun Museum Village and its subsequent replacement with a park. The second phase, scheduled for 2035, includes placing a section of Saemunan-ro underground and restoring Donuimun atop it.

Overcoming Challenges

A project of this magnitude is undoubtedly interspersed with challenges. The area around Donuimun is a bustling hub, located near the Jeongdong Intersection between Donuimun Museum Village and Kangbuk Samsung Hospital. Hence, the restoration plan includes the construction of an underpass to counterbalance the height difference at the Jeongdong Intersection and to prevent any disturbance to subway Line No. 5.

Pending Approval

This ambitious endeavour was previously considered in 2009 but was subsequently cancelled due to concerns related to traffic disruption. However, with the newfound focus on historical preservation, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is keen to reintroduce the project, pending discussions with the Cultural Heritage Administration. The government believes that with the aid of advanced technology, the restoration of Donuimun to its original glory could be made possible.