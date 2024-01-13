Seoul Enacts Unprecedented Law Shielding K-Pop Trainees’ Human Rights

In a landmark move, Seoul, South Korea, has passed a law aimed at protecting the human rights of young trainees in the K-Pop industry. The “Ordinance on the Protection and Supports of the Rights and Interests of Young Cultural Artists in Seoul” was enacted during the Seoul Metropolitan Council’s 321st regular plenary session in December.

A Shield for Young Artists

Proposed by Councilor Kim Gyu Nam of the People Power Party, the law addresses the pressing need for institutional protection of young artists. The ordinance takes special note of Seoul’s relevance as the city houses the majority of entertainment agencies.

Preventing Physical and Mental Harm

The law is engineered to prevent damage to the physical and mental health of trainees. It takes a strong stand against harmful practices such as forced weight loss and plastic surgery – issues that have been brought to the fore by idols like former AOA member Seolhyun and TWICE member Momo, who publicly shared their personal struggles.

Support beyond the Stage

Under the new law, psychological assessments and counseling are mandated. Additionally, the ordinance provides a safety net for dropout trainees, offering them career counseling. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure the well-being of trainees, even if they decide to step away from their dreams of stardom.

As K-Pop’s global influence continues to grow, Councilor Kim underlined the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of trainees, who often find themselves under immense pressure in their pursuit of success. This new law marks a significant step forward in that direction.