en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Seoul Enacts Unprecedented Law Shielding K-Pop Trainees’ Human Rights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
Seoul Enacts Unprecedented Law Shielding K-Pop Trainees’ Human Rights

In a landmark move, Seoul, South Korea, has passed a law aimed at protecting the human rights of young trainees in the K-Pop industry. The “Ordinance on the Protection and Supports of the Rights and Interests of Young Cultural Artists in Seoul” was enacted during the Seoul Metropolitan Council’s 321st regular plenary session in December.

A Shield for Young Artists

Proposed by Councilor Kim Gyu Nam of the People Power Party, the law addresses the pressing need for institutional protection of young artists. The ordinance takes special note of Seoul’s relevance as the city houses the majority of entertainment agencies.

Preventing Physical and Mental Harm

The law is engineered to prevent damage to the physical and mental health of trainees. It takes a strong stand against harmful practices such as forced weight loss and plastic surgery – issues that have been brought to the fore by idols like former AOA member Seolhyun and TWICE member Momo, who publicly shared their personal struggles.

Support beyond the Stage

Under the new law, psychological assessments and counseling are mandated. Additionally, the ordinance provides a safety net for dropout trainees, offering them career counseling. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure the well-being of trainees, even if they decide to step away from their dreams of stardom.

As K-Pop’s global influence continues to grow, Councilor Kim underlined the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of trainees, who often find themselves under immense pressure in their pursuit of success. This new law marks a significant step forward in that direction.

0
Human Rights K-Pop South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
38 mins ago
Wiregrass Community Comes Together in Wake of Cottonwood Tornado
Wiregrass community, known for its deep-rooted connections and communal spirit, has come together in a heartwarming display of unity to support the residents of Cottonwood, Alabama, following a devastating tornado. The calamity resulted in the destruction of many homes and crucial community spaces, leaving residents vulnerable and in dire need. Impact on Cottonwood’s Senior Community
Wiregrass Community Comes Together in Wake of Cottonwood Tornado
Sri Lanka's Historical Prison System Grapples with Severe Overcrowding
2 hours ago
Sri Lanka's Historical Prison System Grapples with Severe Overcrowding
Saved as a Baby, Now an NYPD Officer: Dennise Gomez's Poignant Reunion with Her Saviors
2 hours ago
Saved as a Baby, Now an NYPD Officer: Dennise Gomez's Poignant Reunion with Her Saviors
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
1 hour ago
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Forces Schools to Recruit Overseas Educators
1 hour ago
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Forces Schools to Recruit Overseas Educators
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
2 hours ago
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
Latest Headlines
World News
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
12 seconds
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
50 seconds
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
2 mins
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
4 mins
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
8 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
9 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
10 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
10 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app