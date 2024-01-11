en English
Science & Technology

Seok-bae Lee Sparks Quantum Leap with Superconductor Commercialization

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Seok-bae Lee Sparks Quantum Leap with Superconductor Commercialization

CEO Seok-bae Lee of Quantum Energy Research Institute made his first public appearance at the Quantum Industry Convergence Leading Group’s vision declaration ceremony at Yonsei University. In his landmark announcement, Lee revealed the initiation of commercialization research for a superconductor, a development that has sent ripples across the global scientific community. The ceremony, held in a high-security environment, aimed to avoid any disruptions due to the far-reaching social impact posed by ‘LK99’.

Birth of a Superconductor: PCPOSOS

Lee introduced the world to a new superconducting material, ‘PCPOSOS’, developed by adding sulfur to the room temperature and pressure superconductor ‘LK-99’. This innovation demonstrated superconductor characteristics, with the majority of resistances measuring zero. The development of PCPOSOS involved the discovery of the material structure by measuring I-V while changing T-R, challenging misconceptions about temperature units and verifying zero resistance according to international standards.

The Quantum Leap: A Collaboration

The Quantum Industry Convergence Leading Group has collaborated with the Quantum Research Institute, a proposal spearheaded by Director Hakbae Lee—unconnected to CEO Seok-bae Lee despite the name similarity. The complex PCPOSOS structure, which allows for 41 positions for element placement, necessitates the use of quantum computing for simulation and data analysis. A seemingly insignificant change in composition could transform the material from superconductivity to ferromagnetism. Korea’s first quantum computer, a crucial tool in this endeavour, is expected to be operational in Songdo by June.

The Path to Commercialization: Patents and Papers

While the ceremony was informative, certain data could not be disclosed due to the ongoing revision of the APLM paper and the private status of patent data. Nine samples or datasets of zero resistance have been replicated and submitted for review. A patent has been filed in China for the crystal growth method and the manufacturing process of PCPOSOS. However, the session was overshadowed by media inquiries about the critical patent dispute and the process of commercialization.

In the face of these challenges, CEO Seok-bae Lee remains optimistic about the project’s potential. Lee is confident in commercializing the superconductor, aiming to contribute significantly to the national economy. His next appearance may be at the forthcoming APS 3/4 event, where he could unveil more about the future of superconductivity.

Science & Technology South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

