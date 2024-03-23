Senior Police Officer Admits Leaking Lee Sun-kyun's Drug Probe Details, Avoids Arrest

In a startling development, a senior officer from the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency confessed to leaking sensitive information regarding the drug investigation of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, sparking outrage and calls for accountability. The Suwon District Court, despite the admission and the collection of crucial evidence, ruled out the necessity for an arrest, leaving many to question the integrity of the investigation process and the protection of personal privacy.

Admission and Court Decision

The officer, detained earlier for suspicions of sharing a confidential report about Lee Sun-kyun's drug allegations, admitted to his actions but was not granted an arrest warrant by the Suwon District Court. This decision came despite the detailed report leaked to an entertainment news outlet, which included private information about individuals connected to Lee's case, raising significant privacy concerns.

Investigation and Public Reaction

Following the leak, the police promptly relieved the officer of his duties, initiating an investigation into how he accessed the report and to whom it was disclosed. The incident has further intensified the scrutiny over the police's handling of Lee Sun-kyun's case, who was found deceased in December after facing public pressure over drug use allegations. High-profile figures, including 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho, have demanded a thorough investigation into the leak and the overall treatment of Lee by the authorities and media.

Broader Implications

This case sheds light on the pressing issues of privacy infringement and the ethical responsibilities of law enforcement officers. As discussions continue, there's a growing call for systemic changes to prevent such breaches and ensure sensitive information is safeguarded, protecting individuals' dignity and rights during investigations.