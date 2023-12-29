SBS Clarifies Best Couple Award Selection Criteria Amid Controversy; Reschedules 2023 Drama Awards

In a move to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the Best Couple award’s voting process, the South Korean television network, SBS, has provided a detailed explanation of the selection criteria for the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. This clarification comes in response to speculation that the network was attempting to manipulate the results to avoid awarding the popular actor, Song Kang, who may not be attending the ceremony.

Best Couple Nominees and Voting Controversy

The nominations for the Best Couple award feature couples from notable dramas such as ‘The Secret Romantic Guesthouse’, ‘Dr. Romantic 3’, and ‘My Demon’. The pair of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung from ‘My Demon’ secured a significant lead in the online voting. However, the announcement by SBS that the final decision will be influenced by not only online votes, but also by drama production teams, internal employee votes, viewership ratings, and online buzz, raised eyebrows among the fans.

SBS Clarifies Selection Criteria

In response to the controversy, SBS issued a statement confirming that they had not altered the criteria for the award. According to the network, multiple factors have always been considered in the selection process and they only opted to clarify these factors in writing this year due to numerous inquiries. The network affirmed that the intention was to ensure transparency and not to rig the results in favor of any nominee.

Rescheduling of the SBS Drama Awards

Amid the controversy, the 2023 SBS Drama Awards has also seen significant scheduling changes owing to the untimely demise of Lee Sun Kyun, a renowned actor celebrated for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’. The ceremony, initially slated for December 31, has been moved to December 29 to accommodate Lee’s funeral. The actor, recently embroiled in a drug scandal, was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Seoul. His agency has since announced that the funeral proceedings will be held privately.

Despite the controversy and the sudden shift in schedule, SBS invites viewers to tune in to the live broadcast of the 2023 SBS Drama Awards on December 29 at 8:40 p.m. KST. The results will also be available on Viki with subtitles.