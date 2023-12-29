en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

SBS Clarifies Best Couple Award Selection Criteria Amid Controversy; Reschedules 2023 Drama Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:05 am EST
SBS Clarifies Best Couple Award Selection Criteria Amid Controversy; Reschedules 2023 Drama Awards

In a move to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the Best Couple award’s voting process, the South Korean television network, SBS, has provided a detailed explanation of the selection criteria for the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. This clarification comes in response to speculation that the network was attempting to manipulate the results to avoid awarding the popular actor, Song Kang, who may not be attending the ceremony.

Best Couple Nominees and Voting Controversy

The nominations for the Best Couple award feature couples from notable dramas such as ‘The Secret Romantic Guesthouse’, ‘Dr. Romantic 3’, and ‘My Demon’. The pair of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung from ‘My Demon’ secured a significant lead in the online voting. However, the announcement by SBS that the final decision will be influenced by not only online votes, but also by drama production teams, internal employee votes, viewership ratings, and online buzz, raised eyebrows among the fans.

SBS Clarifies Selection Criteria

In response to the controversy, SBS issued a statement confirming that they had not altered the criteria for the award. According to the network, multiple factors have always been considered in the selection process and they only opted to clarify these factors in writing this year due to numerous inquiries. The network affirmed that the intention was to ensure transparency and not to rig the results in favor of any nominee.

Rescheduling of the SBS Drama Awards

Amid the controversy, the 2023 SBS Drama Awards has also seen significant scheduling changes owing to the untimely demise of Lee Sun Kyun, a renowned actor celebrated for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’. The ceremony, initially slated for December 31, has been moved to December 29 to accommodate Lee’s funeral. The actor, recently embroiled in a drug scandal, was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Seoul. His agency has since announced that the funeral proceedings will be held privately.

Despite the controversy and the sudden shift in schedule, SBS invites viewers to tune in to the live broadcast of the 2023 SBS Drama Awards on December 29 at 8:40 p.m. KST. The results will also be available on Viki with subtitles.

0
South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Samsung Launches Galaxy A25 5G, A15 5G: Mid-range Smartphones with High-end Features

By BNN Correspondents

BigHit Music Takes Legal Action to Protect BTS from Stalkers and Defamation

By BNN Correspondents

Yoon Suk-yeol and Park Geun-hye's Luncheon: A Shift in South Korea's Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

BLACKPINK Members to Pursue Solo Ventures Outside YG Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Conducts Defense Drills Amid Rising Tensions with North Ko ...
@Military · 46 mins
South Korea Conducts Defense Drills Amid Rising Tensions with North Ko ...
heart comment 0
South Korea’s Defense Minister Apologizes Over Dokdo Issue; Other Key Events Unfold

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's Defense Minister Apologizes Over Dokdo Issue; Other Key Events Unfold
Bank of Korea Continues Dollar-Selling Trend in Q3 Amid Forex Market Interventions

By BNN Correspondents

Bank of Korea Continues Dollar-Selling Trend in Q3 Amid Forex Market Interventions
South Korean Ministry of Justice Not to Appeal Verdict Overturning President’s Suspension

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Ministry of Justice Not to Appeal Verdict Overturning President's Suspension
South Korea Repurposes Military Zones for Civilian Use

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Repurposes Military Zones for Civilian Use
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
54 seconds
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
6 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
6 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
6 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
7 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
7 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
7 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
7 mins
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
7 mins
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
35 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
51 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app