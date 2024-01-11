Samyang Innochem Receives Prestigious ISCC Plus Certification for its Eco-Friendly Isosorbide Product

Samyang Innochem, the chemical subsidiary of Samyang Group, has been granted the prestigious ISCC Plus certification for its isosorbide product, an eco-friendly material derived from biomass. This certification comes from Control Union, an international body that validates low-carbon and sustainable raw materials in accordance with the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) of the European Union. Isosorbide is a unique compound produced from chemically processed starch harvested from plant sources such as corn.

Exclusive Producer of Certified Isosorbide in Korea

This significant achievement positions Samyang Innochem as the only isosorbide producer in Korea to receive this certification. It further paves the way for the company’s expansion into global markets. Recognized for its transparency, durability, heat resistance, chemical resistance, and adhesive properties, isosorbide-based plastic is suitable for multiple industries, including automotive, electronics, food packaging, and construction.

Samyang’s Innovations with Isosorbide

Samyang Group is capitalizing on the unique properties of isosorbide for innovation. It has already developed an eco-friendly adhesive for electric vehicles (EVs) and a high-transmittance polycarbonate for automotive lights using this material. The company is also investigating its potential use in thermal management materials for EV batteries.

ISCC Plus Certification – A Significant Milestone

The ISCC Plus certification marks a significant milestone for Samyang Innochem, allowing the company to advance its eco-friendly specialty materials business and contribute to global sustainability efforts. This accomplishment also aligns with the growing demand for natural-based packaging materials, which are a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based synthetic materials. These fiber-based packaging materials have the potential to reduce marine debris and environmental burden, emphasizing the need for further research to improve their properties while maintaining their biodegradable and recyclable nature.