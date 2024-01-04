en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Samsung’s Top Employer Recognition and the Future of Work

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Samsung’s Top Employer Recognition and the Future of Work

In an era where the global workforce is increasingly dynamic and digital, Samsung has emerged as a beacon, earning recognition as a Top Employer in 2015. The accolade, awarded by the Netherlands-based Top Employers Institute, highlights the South Korean tech giant’s commitment to providing the highest standards of employee conditions. The certification is a testament to Samsung’s rigorous Human Resources (HR) policies and procedures, which were extensively scrutinized in the HR Best Practices Survey.

Future of Work: Gartner’s Predictions

Gartner Inc.’s top nine workplace predictions for 2024 and beyond paint an intriguing picture of the future workforce. The predictions encompass numerous aspects, such as the cost of work crisis, the rise of generative AI and its implications, and the trend towards a four-day workweek. Other key focus areas include the necessity for conflict resolution skills among managers, the risks of GenAI, and the increasing importance of skills over degrees in hiring.

Building a Strong Company Culture

The role of HR extends beyond hiring and firing; cultural assessments are critical to shaping a company’s DNA. Understanding what works and what doesn’t within an organization’s culture can inform effective strategies for improvement. A blend of qualitative and quantitative methods can provide a comprehensive cultural assessment, allowing companies to foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce.

Rewarding Employees: Boosting Morale and Productivity

Recognition in the workplace is more than just a pat on the back. Implementing an employee points reward system can yield significant benefits, such as heightened morale, increased productivity, and enhanced employee retention. The importance of frequent and consistent recognition cannot be overstated, and a points-based reward system can be an effective way to achieve this.

HR Trends and Priorities for 2024

The landscape of HR is rapidly evolving, and several key trends are expected to shape 2024. These include an increased adoption of AI and automation, a heightened focus on employee engagement and well-being, and the rise of remote work and flexible arrangements. Emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion, data-driven HR decision making, agile performance management, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and personalized employee experiences also feature on the list. The integration of HR software with other systems is another trend to watch, indicating a future where HR is more interconnected than ever before.

0
Business Human Rights South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 seconds ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
The year 2023 marked a significant shift in Australia’s automotive industry. The Ford Ranger, for the first time in nearly three decades, overtook the Toyota HiLux to become the country’s top-selling vehicle. Ford’s success ended the HiLux’s seven-year reign as the sales leader, showcasing a 33 percent increase in the Ranger’s sales compared to the
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
Financial Markets in 2024: The Dance between Risk and Reward Begins
4 mins ago
Financial Markets in 2024: The Dance between Risk and Reward Begins
Competitions: A Global Catalyst for Entrepreneurship and Business Growth
4 mins ago
Competitions: A Global Catalyst for Entrepreneurship and Business Growth
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
2 mins ago
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
3 mins ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
Starwood Property Trust Inc Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price Amid Mixed Financial Results
3 mins ago
Starwood Property Trust Inc Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price Amid Mixed Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
23 seconds
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
24 seconds
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
25 seconds
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
1 min
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
1 min
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
2 mins
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
2 mins
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
2 mins
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
3 mins
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app