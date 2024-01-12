en English
Samsung’s Lee Family Sells $2 Billion Shares to Cover Inheritance Tax

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Members of South Korea’s Lee family, the founding dynasty of the global tech titan Samsung, have orchestrated one of Asia’s largest block trades this year, unloading an estimated 644 billion won ($2 billion) worth of shares in Samsung Electronics and its affiliates. The move is part of a concerted effort to address the hefty inheritance tax obligations which have been levied on the family following the demise of patriarch Lee Kun-hee in 2020.

Samsung Shares Sold in Block Trade

Approximately 29.8 million shares in Samsung Electronics, representing a 0.5% stake, were sold at a discount ranging from 1.2% to 2.0% below the closing price on Wednesday. The Seoul Economic Daily, citing unnamed investment banking sources, reported that the shares were sold at 73,600 won each. The Samsung sale was facilitated by leading financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Citibank, UBS, and JP Morgan.

Lee Family Faces Hefty Inheritance Tax Bill

The Lee family, including Jay Y. Lee and his two sisters, are grappling with one of the world’s largest inheritance tax bills, largely due to the substantial inheritance tax rate in South Korea. The country imposes a top inheritance tax rate of 50%, a figure significantly higher than the average rate of 25% among OECD countries. South Korea’s rate is second only to Japan’s 55%. The family’s tax obligations tally up to a staggering 12 trillion won, and they have been meeting these liabilities in installments over a five-year period.

Chaebol Families Navigate High Tax Obligations

To address such substantial tax obligations, it is common for members of South Korea’s chaebol families, the country’s powerful business dynasties, to sell company shares or use them as collateral for bank loans. The Lee family’s recent sale also included shares in Samsung affiliates such as Samsung C&T, Samsung SDS, and Samsung Life Insurance. This move is indicative of the financial strategies employed by Korea’s wealthy business families in order to meet their significant inheritance tax liabilities.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

