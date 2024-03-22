Samsung Unveils Global Launch of SmartThings 3D Map View for Enhanced Smart Home Control

Samsung Electronics has revolutionized the smart home management scene with the global launch of its SmartThings 3D Map View feature, now available in all countries where SmartThings is accessible. This innovative feature, first showcased at CES 2024, enables users to visualize and interact with their home's layout in three dimensions, thereby simplifying the control over an increasing array of connected devices such as lights, thermostats, and appliances.

Revolutionizing Home Automation with Spatial AI and LiDAR

The 3D Map View leverages advanced spatial AI and LiDAR sensors found in Samsung devices, including the Bespoke Jet Bot, to create precise 3D renderings of users' homes directly within the SmartThings app. This marks a significant upgrade over the previous 2D version, which required users to manually provide a floor plan. "Samsung is constantly working to enable customers to control their home devices without any inconvenience at any time and place, and Map View is the result of these efforts," stated Seungbeom Choi, Head of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics.

Enhancements and Future Innovations

Alongside the introduction of the 3D Map View, Samsung has also improved the filtering capabilities within the SmartThings app, allowing for more efficient monitoring and control of specific devices. Furthermore, Samsung has announced plans to integrate AI characters by the end of the year, aiming to offer a more personalized and interactive smart home experience. "We will continue to introduce a variety of relevant services and features so our customers can enjoy optimal smart home experiences with a better life," added Choi.

Global Accessibility and Expansion Plans

The global rollout of the Map View feature signifies a major step in making advanced smart home management tools accessible to a wider audience. Initially launched in Korea and the US, the feature's availability has now been extended worldwide through the SmartThings application. In an effort to further enhance the utility of Map View, Samsung is collaborating with construction companies to integrate this technology into apartments and office spaces, alongside developing optimized large-screen user experiences for commercial applications.

With the launch of the SmartThings 3D Map View, Samsung not only addresses the challenge of managing a growing number of smart home devices but also sets a new standard for convenience and innovation in home automation. This development opens up exciting possibilities for future smart home management, where users can expect even more immersive and interactive ways to control their living environments.