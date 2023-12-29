en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Smartphones

Samsung Launches Galaxy A25 5G, A15 5G: Mid-range Smartphones with High-end Features

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:05 am EST
Samsung Launches Galaxy A25 5G, A15 5G: Mid-range Smartphones with High-end Features

In a move set to revolutionize the mid-range smartphone market, Samsung has unveiled two new additions to their A series lineup – the Galaxy A25 5G and A15 5G. Launched just in time for the holiday season, these highly anticipated models are expected to gain traction due to their affordability, coupled with a suite of impressive features.

Powerful Features in Affordable Packages

Both the Galaxy A25 5G and A15 5G are integrated with robust processors, high-resolution cameras, and large-capacity batteries, making them a formidable addition to Samsung’s mid-range portfolio. The phones also come equipped with Samsung Knox, offering enhanced security through a multi-layered protection system. This system includes hardware and software integration, and an exclusive Knox Vault Chipset to thwart side-channel attacks, ensuring the secure use of these devices.

High-Resolution Cameras for Quality Capturing

The Galaxy A25 5G boasts a 50 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP Macro lens. The A15 5G mirrors this setup, with a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP Ultra Wide lens, and a 2 MP Macro lens. Both phones come fitted with a 13 MP front camera. Features such as OIS and Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) are incorporated into the devices, ensuring high-quality photo and video capturing.

AI-Powered Creativity Tools and Enhanced Visual Experience

These phones offer AI-powered creativity tools such as Object Eraser, Image Remaster, and Image Clipper, enabling users to edit photos with ease. A Single Take camera function uses AI to capture multiple photo and video options in one shot, showcasing Samsung’s commitment to innovation.

The Galaxy A25 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness, while the A15 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both are designed to provide a captivating visual experience, with enhanced durability provided by Gorilla Glass 5.

0
Smartphones South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oppo Unveils Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra: A New Era of Flagship Excellence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Motorola Plans Major Smartphone Launch in 2024: Emphasizes on Design and AI

By BNN Correspondents

Vivo X Fold3: A Glimpse into the Anticipated Upgrades

By BNN Correspondents

Realme Launches High-End GT3 Smartphone in Malaysia

By BNN Correspondents

Tecno to Launch Spark 20 Pro+ with Enhanced Display and Camera Feature ...
@Smartphones · 17 hours
Tecno to Launch Spark 20 Pro+ with Enhanced Display and Camera Feature ...
heart comment 0
realme C67 Set to Launch in Malaysia with Distinctive Features

By BNN Correspondents

realme C67 Set to Launch in Malaysia with Distinctive Features
Honor X50 GT: The Newest Addition to the Honor X50 Series

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Honor X50 GT: The Newest Addition to the Honor X50 Series
OnePlus Prepares to Launch Ace 3 Smartphone with High-End Display and New Earphones

By Aqsa Younas Rana

OnePlus Prepares to Launch Ace 3 Smartphone with High-End Display and New Earphones
Smartwatches of 2023: Essential Personal Devices Reshaping Our Routines

By Hadeel Hashem

Smartwatches of 2023: Essential Personal Devices Reshaping Our Routines
Latest Headlines
World News
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
3 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
3 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
3 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
4 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
4 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
4 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
4 mins
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
4 mins
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
4 mins
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
32 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
48 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app