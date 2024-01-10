en English
Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models

Samsung is marking a significant milestone in its product line with the introduction of the Galaxy S24 series, set to feature Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) displays across all its models. This state-of-the-art technology allows the refresh rate to be reduced to as low as 1Hz when displaying static content such as emails or texts, leading to considerable battery life savings. Unlike previous generations where only the Ultra models were equipped with LTPO panels, this time, all three – the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, stand to benefit from this energy-efficient screen technology.

Galaxy S24 Series: Pioneering Energy Efficiency

The LTPO display technology is a game-changer in smartphone screen efficiency. It dynamically adjusts the refresh rate based on the content displayed, thereby conserving battery life without compromising the user experience. For instance, while viewing static content like emails, the refresh rate drops to as low as 1Hz, as opposed to the standard 60Hz or 120Hz for most smartphones today. This innovative technology could be a significant selling point for the Galaxy S24 series, especially for power users who demand high performance without sacrificing battery life.

Impressive Specs Across the Board

Not only does the Galaxy S24 series offer LTPO displays, but they also come with a peak brightness of 2600 nits, the Exynos 2400 chipset, and the faster variant of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy chip. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models will be shipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset across Europe, while the international Galaxy S24 Ultra variant will be powered by the faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This ensures that users across the globe receive a high-performing device, regardless of their geographical location.

Personalization with On-Device AI

In addition to these features, Samsung is taking personalization to a new level with the introduction of hyper-personalized on-device AI features on the Galaxy S24 series. The S24 Ultra goes one step further, offering an S Pen and a titanium frame, adding to the premium feel of the device. With these upgrades, Samsung continues to lead the way in smartphone innovation, offering users an unparalleled mobile experience.

Smartphones South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

