Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Not Include Anticipated Satellite Connectivity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Not Include Anticipated Satellite Connectivity

In a surprising twist, recent reports indicate that Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 series, may not include the much-anticipated two-way satellite connectivity feature. A feature that has already found its way into Apple’s iPhone 14 series and some Huawei flagship models. This capability, expected to allow users to send emergency notifications in areas without cellular reception, appears to be absent from the Galaxy S24 Ultra during pre-announcement testing with South Korean network operators KT, LG Uplus, and SK Telecom, as reported by ETNews.

A Change in Course

Despite previous rumors suggesting that Samsung might integrate two-way satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S24 series, the company seems to have made a late-stage decision to omit this feature. Known for its innovative testing methods, Samsung often disguises its devices in unique packaging, such as lunch boxes, to prevent design leaks. However, reports have surfaced indicating that during these tests, there was no sign of the satellite connectivity feature.

Potential Reasons

The exact reasons for the omission remain unclear. One plausible theory is that Samsung may feel that the satellite connectivity ecosystem is not yet mature enough to warrant inclusion in the Galaxy S24 series. However, the company has already developed its own two-way satellite connectivity, potentially to be integrated into the Exynos 2400 chip. This suggests that the technology could still make its debut in future Samsung devices.

Looking Ahead

Industry insiders speculate that Samsung may debut this satellite connectivity feature in the Galaxy S25 series, indicating that the company is not entirely abandoning this technology. While the omission may disappoint some fans, it also underscores Samsung’s commitment to ensuring optimal functionality and user experience before introducing new features. As we eagerly anticipate the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, it’s clear that Samsung’s decision will shape the future of smartphone offerings and consumer expectations.

Smartphones South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

