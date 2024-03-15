Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Review: Perfect Balance or Awkward Middle Sibling?

When Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S24 series in January, the tech world buzzed with anticipation. Among the trio - the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra - it's the S24 Plus that intriguingly positions itself as either the lineup's awkward middle child or its sweet spot. This review delves into what sets the Galaxy S24 Plus apart, exploring whether it truly offers the best value within Samsung's latest flagship offerings.

Design and Display Enhancements

Samsung took a significant leap with the Galaxy S24 Plus, upgrading its display from FHD to Quad HD. This change not only enhances the visual experience on its 6.7-inch screen but pushes the pixel density to a robust 512ppi. Coupled with a peak brightness of 2600 nits, the device promises unparalleled clarity and visibility in even the most glaring sunlight. The design shift towards flatter edges and a more robust build, while reminiscent of competitors, introduces a premium feel but with added slipperiness. Despite these upgrades, the device retains its predecessor's camera setup, leaning on Galaxy AI enhancements for a fresh edge.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Plus boasts formidable performance, a testament to Samsung's engineering. Even with demanding tasks such as graphic-intensive gaming or continuous use of AI features, the device remains unfazed, demonstrating the prowess of its chipset. However, Samsung's decision to use the Exynos 2400 chip across all markets except the US and Canada has stirred some debate, especially given the thermal efficiency and performance metrics of rival chips. The battery life impressively spans a day under moderate use, though the device's charging speed - while improved - still falls short of industry-leading standards.

Camera and Software: Room for Improvement

Despite retaining the same hardware, the Galaxy S24 Plus's camera initially struggled with consistency, a concern that Samsung aims to address through software updates. Additionally, the absence of the new Gorilla Glass Armor coating, a highlight of the S24 Ultra, feels like a missed opportunity to elevate the Plus model further. Samsung's software, particularly the Galaxy AI suite, introduces compelling features but also underscores areas where refinement is needed to achieve the seamless integration users expect from a flagship device.

As the dust settles on the launch hype, the Galaxy S24 Plus emerges as a compelling option for those seeking a balance between premium features and value. While it might not capture the headline-grabbing allure of the Ultra model, its refined design, enhanced display, and solid performance carve out a distinct niche. Looking ahead, Samsung's challenge will be to further differentiate its Plus model, ensuring it stands out not just for its middle-ground positioning but as a flagship device in its own right.