Business

Samsung Electronics Unveils Strategic Blueprint for Technological Supremacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Samsung Electronics Unveils Strategic Blueprint for Technological Supremacy

In a bid to maintain its technological hegemony in an ever-evolving global landscape, South Korean tech titan, Samsung Electronics Co., has unveiled its strategic blueprint for the upcoming year. The strategy, outlined in a New Year’s address by co-CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee and co-CEO and President Kyung Kye-hyun, hinges on the pursuit of ‘super-gap technologies’ and a renewed emphasis on core competencies.

Samsung’s Commitment to Technological Supremacy

Central to Samsung’s vision is its commitment to fortifying its technological dominance, particularly in the semiconductor industry. Samsung’s chipmaking division, a stalwart of the sector for half a century, has been charged with the mission to further augment its technological edge over competitors. The strategy underscores the importance of the division, which despite suffering its first financial loss in 14 years, is considered pivotal in Samsung’s march towards supremacy.

A Customer-First Approach

Equally important in Samsung’s strategic framework is a customer-centric ethos, cutting across its mobile, home appliances, and software divisions. The company’s leaders have exhorted these divisions to prioritize performance and quality, key components in Samsung’s customer-first mandate. This focus on the consumer is seen as vital in helping the company navigate the choppy waters of a rapidly changing tech landscape.

Preparing for the Future: AI, Eco-Friendly Practices, and Lifestyle Innovation

The strategy also recognizes the critical role of emerging trends in shaping the future. To this end, Samsung has underscored the need to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), eco-friendly practices, and lifestyle innovation. The company’s leaders have called for a paradigm shift in thinking and the incorporation of generative AI into work processes, a move that is expected to revolutionize work dynamics within the company.

Despite the strategic optimism, Samsung Electronics has grappled with a significant 17.5 percent contraction in sales, amounting to 191.2 trillion won (US$147.2 billion) for the first three quarters of 2023, compared to the previous year. The operating profit nose-dived by a staggering 90.4 percent to 3.74 trillion won, primarily attributed to declining semiconductor demand. Investors and industry observers are keenly awaiting the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, expected to be released later this month, which could provide critical insights into the company’s financial health and future trajectories.

Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

