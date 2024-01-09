en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Samsung Electronics Predicts a 35% Drop in Q4 2024 Profit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Samsung Electronics Predicts a 35% Drop in Q4 2024 Profit

In a recent announcement, Samsung Electronics indicated a projected 35% plunge in its fourth-quarter operating profit for 2024, a steeper decline than market analysts had predicted. This significant drop in profits is largely attributed to a decrease in demand for Samsung’s memory chips and smartphones, two of the company’s primary revenue streams.

A Deeper Dive into the Numbers

The South Korean tech giant recorded an operating profit of 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) in the October-December quarter, down from 4.31 trillion won during the same period the previous year. This figure missed the 3.7 trillion won LSEG Smart Estimate. Furthermore, revenue is expected to have fallen by 4.9% to 67 trillion won.

Tackling Industry Challenges

Beyond the dip in demand for Samsung’s key products, this downturn in profit mirrors broader industry trends. Tech companies worldwide are grappling with challenges stemming from market saturation and shifts in consumer spending, both exacerbated by a global economic slowdown. Increased competition within the technology sector has also played a role in squeezing profit margins.

Looking Ahead

Despite the financial setbacks, Samsung remains a dominant force in the global electronics market, and its performance is viewed as an indicator of the overall health of the tech industry. The company is expected to implement strategic measures to counteract these financial setbacks and adapt to the evolving market conditions. Detailed earnings are set to be released on January 31.

0
Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Big Tech Fights CFPB's Plan to Regulate Digital Wallets
In a defining moment for the future of fintech, major technology companies in the United States are mounting a robust challenge against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) proposal to extend its regulatory purview to digital wallets. The CFPB, a regulatory body known for its role in ensuring fair treatment of consumers by financial service
Big Tech Fights CFPB's Plan to Regulate Digital Wallets
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
4 mins ago
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge
4 mins ago
HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge
Posco International Eyes Global Expansion in Renewable Energy and EV Parts
2 mins ago
Posco International Eyes Global Expansion in Renewable Energy and EV Parts
Qashio and CredibleX Unveil New Financing Solution for MENA Region SMBs
3 mins ago
Qashio and CredibleX Unveil New Financing Solution for MENA Region SMBs
Tech Giants Warn Digital Wallet Regulations Could Stifle Innovation
4 mins ago
Tech Giants Warn Digital Wallet Regulations Could Stifle Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
35 seconds
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
1 min
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
1 min
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
4 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
5 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
6 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
7 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
7 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app