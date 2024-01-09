en English
Business

Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline

In an emblematic revelation of the ongoing global consumer electronics slump, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has reported a disheartening 35% decline in operating profits, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of such a downturn. The company’s operating income plummeted to 2.8 trillion won ($2.1 billion), a figure that falls significantly below the average analyst estimate of 3.7 trillion won.

Revenue Falls Short of Expectations

While the tech giant’s revenue amounted to 67 trillion won, it fell short of the anticipated 70.31 trillion won, further compounding concerns about the company’s financial health. The drop in Samsung’s profitability is a stark reflection of broader challenges currently overwhelming the technology industry, including decreased consumer spending and a potential oversupply in the semiconductor market.

Signs of Recovery amidst Challenges

Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of hope for a potential recovery. The company’s chip division is showing signs of a rebound, with a projected reduction in the quarterly loss to around 1.2 trillion won. Furthermore, Samsung’s mobile business, despite experiencing a decline in shipments of flagship models, is expected to register an operating profit of approximately 2.5 trillion won.

Other Developments and Future Outlook

Beyond the immediate financial implications, the report also delves into Samsung’s upcoming initiatives for 2024, including significant strides in artificial intelligence for their phone launches. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the broader economic and trade context, including the start of a critical year for democracy in Asia.

As the world navigates an unpredictable future in technology and consumer electronics, Samsung’s journey through these challenges will undoubtedly continue to be closely watched by industry analysts and consumers alike.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

