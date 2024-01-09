en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Samsung Electronics Braces for Significant Profit Drop Amid Semiconductor Price Slump

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Samsung Electronics Braces for Significant Profit Drop Amid Semiconductor Price Slump

In a surprising turn of events, Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s leading tech giants, has forecasted a significant 35% drop in operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. This equates to a projected profit of 2.8 trillion South Korean won (approximately $2.13 billion), a figure substantially lower than the 4.31 trillion won reported during the same period the previous year.

Analysts’ Expectations Vs. Reality

Contrary to Samsung’s forecast, market expectations set by LSEG’s SmartEstimate predicted a considerably higher profit of 3.7 trillion won. The stark difference between these figures has raised eyebrows among industry insiders, highlighting the potential challenges Samsung faces in an increasingly volatile tech market.

The Culprit: Falling Semiconductor Prices

The primary cause of this unexpected decline is the fall in semiconductor prices, which has significantly impacted Samsung’s most profitable segment. Semiconductors, especially memory chips, form the backbone of many of Samsung’s products, including its renowned line of smartphones. Therefore, any fluctuation in the semiconductor market directly affects Samsung’s bottom line.

Signs of Recovery

Despite the gloomy forecast, there’s a silver lining in the form of early signs of recovery. After a period of production cuts by suppliers and a resurgence in demand for mobile and PC devices, memory prices are beginning to bounce back. Analysts predict that the semiconductor market will experience a significant upswing in the second half of 2024. Memory chip prices have already displayed an upward trend since the beginning of November, thanks to the supply control measures implemented by manufacturers.

The overall semiconductor market, encompassing various supply chain aspects such as design and manufacturing, is expected to recover from the downturn by 2024. This potential turnaround offers hope for Samsung, and other tech giants, to regain their profitability in the coming years.

0
Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Boeing Shares Plummet as FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
Boeing shares plummeted 8% on Monday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a grounding order for dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. The order came on the heels of an alarming incident last Friday when a door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight blew out midflight at around 16,000 feet. Despite Boeing issuing
Boeing Shares Plummet as FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
4 mins ago
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
6 mins ago
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Teesworks Profits Soar Following Ownership Transfer Amid Government Inquiry
1 min ago
Teesworks Profits Soar Following Ownership Transfer Amid Government Inquiry
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
2 mins ago
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
Australian Cargo Dispute Nears Tipping Point: Escalation and Lockouts Loom
3 mins ago
Australian Cargo Dispute Nears Tipping Point: Escalation and Lockouts Loom
Latest Headlines
World News
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
2 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
4 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
4 mins
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
5 mins
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
6 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
7 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
7 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
8 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
9 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
16 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app