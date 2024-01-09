Samsung Electronics Braces for Significant Profit Drop Amid Semiconductor Price Slump

In a surprising turn of events, Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s leading tech giants, has forecasted a significant 35% drop in operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. This equates to a projected profit of 2.8 trillion South Korean won (approximately $2.13 billion), a figure substantially lower than the 4.31 trillion won reported during the same period the previous year.

Analysts’ Expectations Vs. Reality

Contrary to Samsung’s forecast, market expectations set by LSEG’s SmartEstimate predicted a considerably higher profit of 3.7 trillion won. The stark difference between these figures has raised eyebrows among industry insiders, highlighting the potential challenges Samsung faces in an increasingly volatile tech market.

The Culprit: Falling Semiconductor Prices

The primary cause of this unexpected decline is the fall in semiconductor prices, which has significantly impacted Samsung’s most profitable segment. Semiconductors, especially memory chips, form the backbone of many of Samsung’s products, including its renowned line of smartphones. Therefore, any fluctuation in the semiconductor market directly affects Samsung’s bottom line.

Signs of Recovery

Despite the gloomy forecast, there’s a silver lining in the form of early signs of recovery. After a period of production cuts by suppliers and a resurgence in demand for mobile and PC devices, memory prices are beginning to bounce back. Analysts predict that the semiconductor market will experience a significant upswing in the second half of 2024. Memory chip prices have already displayed an upward trend since the beginning of November, thanks to the supply control measures implemented by manufacturers.

The overall semiconductor market, encompassing various supply chain aspects such as design and manufacturing, is expected to recover from the downturn by 2024. This potential turnaround offers hope for Samsung, and other tech giants, to regain their profitability in the coming years.