Business

Samsung Card Tops NCSI for the 10th Year, Setting Standards for the Credit Card Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Renowned South Korean company, Samsung Card, has once again topped the National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) in the credit card category for a remarkable 10th year in a row. This notable achievement, announced by the Korea Productivity Center (KPC), is a testament to Samsung Card’s unwavering dedication towards understanding and catering to the needs of its diverse customer base while also ensuring robust measures to prevent financial fraud.

Commitment to Inclusivity and Innovation

Samsung Card’s approach to inclusivity sets a benchmark in the industry. The company has implemented strategies such as instant messaging and video calling services for hearing-impaired customers. Furthermore, the commitment extends to personalized services such as home visits by Samsung Card employees to assist disabled and elderly individuals during the credit card application process.

In 2021, Samsung Card launched the Samsung iD Card, an environmentally friendly, customizable credit card, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. This move underlines the company’s innovative spirit and dedication to providing tailored solutions to its customers.

Fostering Local Partnerships

In an effort to deliver personalized payment services, Samsung Card has formed strategic partnerships with local data providers. This collaboration empowers the company to offer a customized and seamless payment experience to its customers, further enhancing customer satisfaction.

Embracing AI for Marketing

Samsung Card has also embraced technological advancements by implementing a data-driven AI marketing system equipped with deep learning technology. This system marks a significant leap forward in the credit card industry, offering a cutting-edge consumption recommendation service that aligns with the dynamic needs of the customers.

The company’s consistent top position in the NCSI rankings over the past decade is a reflection of its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and inclusivity. Samsung Card’s continued commitment to these principles sets the pace for the future of the credit card industry.

Business South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

