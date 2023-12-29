Rhee Syng-man Posthumously Honored as ‘Independence Activist of the Month’ in South Korea

In a move that has sparked mixed reactions from the South Korean populace, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs has posthumously conferred the title of ‘Independence Activist of the Month’ upon Rhee Syng-man, the nation’s first president. This recognition, announced on December 29, is a tribute to Rhee’s instrumental contribution to Korea’s struggle for sovereignty, casting off the shackles of Japanese colonial rule that lasted from 1910 to 1945.

The Legacy of Rhee Syng-man

One of the decisive factors in the ministry’s decision was Rhee’s distinguished role as the first president of the Provisional Government of Korea, a position he held from 1919 to 1925. Following his tenure with the Provisional Government, Rhee ascended to the presidency of South Korea in 1948, marking the advent of a new era in the nation’s history.

Controversial Figure in Korean History

Despite the honor for his early activism, Rhee’s legacy is a tapestry of contrasting perceptions. To some, he is venerated as the architect of a free democracy in South Korea, an advocate who tirelessly championed the cause of national independence. Others, however, remember him as a dictator who ruled with an iron fist for 12 years, exacting oppression on his own people.

Rhee’s presidency met a precipitous end in 1960 when he was forced from power in the wake of the April 19 Revolution. This pro-democracy movement was precipitated by allegations of election fraud and led to violent clashes, leaving a trail of over 100 casualties in its wake. Rhee subsequently sought refuge in Hawaii, where he passed away in 1965.

Selection based on Independence Activism

The ministry was quick to clarify that the selection of Rhee Syng-man as an independence activist was not an endorsement of his presidential actions. Instead, it was an acknowledgment of his indefatigable efforts towards Korea’s independence. The decision was made by a committee comprising ministry officials and representatives from independence activist organizations, taking into account recommendations from various civic groups.

This posthumous honor marks the first time Rhee has been nominated for the accolade, which was first established in 1992. It serves as a testament to his enduring legacy, a beacon that guided Korea towards the path of independence and sovereignty.

