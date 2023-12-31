en English
South Korea

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi Captivate Audience at ‘NYE at the 5th’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:18 am EST
Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi Captivate Audience at ‘NYE at the 5th’

As the final minutes of 2023 dwindled away, the stage at ‘NYE at the 5th’ in BGC Taguig, Philippines became a beacon of vibrant energy and captivating performances. Among the performers were Irene and Seulgi, members of the South Korean girl group, Red Velvet, who seized the moment with their hit song ‘Naughty’.

Red Velvet’s Dynamic Performance

The enchanting duo entranced the audience with their dynamic stage presence, each move executed with precision and grace. Their rendition of ‘Naughty’ was a testament to their talent, projecting a palpable energy that echoed the anticipation of the approaching new year.

A Year of Achievements

Earlier in the day, the group reflected on their accomplishments in 2023 at a press conference. Among the highlights was the release of their third studio album ‘Chill Kill’, which sold a hefty 410,784 copies in the first week. The group’s success in the past year laid the groundwork for their plans in 2024, the year that will mark their 10th anniversary as a group.

Countdown to 2024

As the clock ticked closer to midnight, Irene and Seulgi’s performance became the highlight of the evening. The audience, entranced by their captivating stage presence, joined in the countdown, eager to welcome 2024 with the rhythm of ‘Naughty’ ringing in their ears.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

