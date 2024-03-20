'Queen of Tears' Hits No. 3 on Netflix's Non-English Chart, Stars Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won Shine

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- 'Queen of Tears,' a South Korean romantic series, has rapidly climbed the charts to become the third most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix. Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, the drama has captivated global audiences, marking a significant achievement for the duo and the tvN network. Premiering on March 9, the series has quickly made its way into the hearts of viewers worldwide, with its fourth episode setting a new viewership record.

Rapid Ascent in Popularity

The tvN drama, 'Queen of Tears,' has seen a swift rise in popularity, claiming the No. 3 spot on Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of March 11-17, with 19.1 million viewing hours. This marks a notable climb of four places from the previous week. The series, which premiered on March 9, explores the complex relationship dynamics between Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun) and Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won), showcasing their struggles and eventual rekindling of love amidst a marital crisis. The drama's compelling narrative and stellar performances have contributed to its success, earning a viewership record of 13 percent nationwide by its fourth episode.

Stellar Cast and Engaging Plot

Set against the backdrop of a rural village supermarket in Yongduri and the glossy corridors of Queens Department Store, 'Queen of Tears' delves into the marital woes and subsequent reconciliation of its protagonists. Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's on-screen chemistry has been a significant draw for viewers, drawing comparisons to other iconic pairs in the Korean entertainment industry. Their portrayal of Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in's journey through adversity has resonated with audiences, propelling the drama to new heights in both domestic and international markets.

Global Recognition and Future Prospects

As 'Queen of Tears' continues to soar on global platforms like Netflix, it not only cements the status of its leads, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, as top Hallyu stars but also highlights the growing international appeal of Korean dramas. With its blend of romantic intrigue, personal growth, and relatable storytelling, the series is poised to maintain its upward trajectory in viewership and popularity. The drama's success underscores the global audience's appetite for nuanced, culturally rich narratives, signaling a promising outlook for Korean content on worldwide streaming services.

As 'Queen of Tears' garners acclaim and sets viewership records, it stands as a testament to the universal themes of love, resilience, and redemption that transcend language barriers. The series' achievements on Netflix's non-English TV show list mark a significant milestone for Korean dramas, heralding a new era of global recognition and appreciation for the genre. With its compelling narrative and captivating performances, 'Queen of Tears' invites viewers on a poignant journey through the highs and lows of love, promising an unforgettable viewing experience.