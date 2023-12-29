Private Funeral Held for ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun Amid Drug Investigation

In a somber private funeral procession, beloved South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was laid to rest at the Seoul National University Hospital on Friday. The actor, globally acclaimed for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite,’ was discovered deceased in his car on Wednesday and was under investigation for alleged drug use. The sudden death of the 48-year-old actor has sent shockwaves across the South Korean entertainment industry.

Private Farewell amid Investigation

Lee’s death came amidst an ongoing probe into his alleged drug use, casting a dark shadow over his stellar career. The actor’s family, close friends, and colleagues gathered to bid him a final farewell, their grief palpable. In a poignant moment, Lee’s eldest son carried his portrait, followed by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and their younger son.

Outpouring of Grief from Fans

Despite the private nature of the funeral, fans expressed their sorrow by placing heartfelt messages on the wall of the funeral home. The sentiments echoed the deep sense of loss felt by many who admired Lee’s work. The actor’s remains will be cremated and laid to rest at a memorial park in Gwangju, honoring his wish for a private goodbye.

Media Scrutiny and Celebrity Pressure

Lee’s tragic death has ignited conversations about the intense public scrutiny and societal pressure faced by South Korean celebrities, particularly during police investigations. The actor’s death, believed to be a suicide, underscores the urgent need for mental health dialogues in South Korea, a country grappling with high suicide rates. While the investigation into Lee’s alleged drug use and association with female escorts tarnished his image, it also highlighted the strict moral standards imposed on public figures in the country.