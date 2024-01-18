en English
Science & Technology

POSTECH Professors Chulhong Kim and Ho-Jin Song Honored as 2024 IEEE Fellows

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
POSTECH Professors Chulhong Kim and Ho-Jin Song Honored as 2024 IEEE Fellows

In an affirmation of their pioneering contributions to the field of engineering and technology, Professors Chulhong Kim and Ho-Jin Song from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) have been conferred the prestigious title of IEEE Fellows in 2024.

The Journey of Professor Chulhong Kim

A member of the POSTECH faculty since 2013, Professor Kim is celebrated for his ground-breaking work in the creation of clinical imaging devices and the progression of clinical trial research. His expertise lies in the application of photoacoustic and ultrasound technologies. These technologies have revolutionized the field of medical imaging, leading to more accurate diagnoses and improved patient outcomes. His noteworthy achievements include the Presidential Award for Venture Innovation and the accolade of Scientist of the Month by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

Professor Ho-Jin Song’s Contributions

Joining POSTECH in 2016, Professor Song’s innovative work has primarily been in the development of ultra-high-frequency components for communication and sensing with terahertz (THz) waves. These waves lie at the heart of the anticipated sixth-generation mobile communication systems, promising faster data speeds and lower latency. His contribution to this field has earned him prestigious awards such as the IEEE Microwave Best Paper Award and the Best Industrial Paper Award at the IEEE MTT-S Symposium.

IEEE Fellowship: A Testimony of Excellence

Being elected an IEEE Fellow is a significant recognition in the academic and professional world. It is an endorsement of the exceptional record of advancements in the IEEE designated fields of interest. The elevation of Professors Kim and Song to the status of IEEE Fellows, therefore, speaks volumes about their relentless pursuit of innovation and academic excellence. Their contributions have not only pushed the boundaries of engineering and technology but also set new standards in their respective fields. The recognition serves as a testament to their expertise, dedication, and their unwavering commitment to technological advancement.

Science & Technology South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

