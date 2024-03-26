'Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground' Claims Top Spot on Netflix's Non-English Chart

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The reality survival series 'Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground' has soared to No. 1 on Netflix's weekly chart for non-English TV series, according to the global streaming giant. During the viewing period from March 18 to 24, the South Korean show, which premiered on March 19, captivated audiences worldwide, amassing 6.1 million views.

The Korean reality competition series tests 100 physically fit contestants in a series of demanding challenges to determine the ultimate winner, who will claim both honor and a significant cash prize of 300 million won (US$227,700). Following the success of its first season, which quickly became a favorite among Netflix's reality series offerings, the second season has continued to captivate a global audience.

Unprecedented Global Reach

With seven out of its nine episodes already available for streaming, 'Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground' has not only dominated the non-English TV show chart on Netflix but has also surpassed expectations by becoming one of the most viewed non-English shows within its first week of release. This success underscores the global appeal of South Korean entertainment content, further positioning 'Physical: 100' as a flagship reality series on the platform.

Competition Intensifies

The second season introduces a new theme centered around underground mining, elevating the intensity of the challenges faced by the contestants. As the competition progresses, viewers have witnessed the physical and mental resilience required to advance through the quests. With the final two episodes set to be released on April 2, anticipation builds for the culmination of this gripping contest.

A Testament to Korean Creative Power

The success of 'Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground' on a global scale not only celebrates the physical prowess of its participants but also highlights the innovative spirit of Korean reality television. As the series continues to break barriers and attract international viewers, it paves the way for more Korean content to shine on the world stage, reinforcing the country's growing influence in the global entertainment industry.

As 'Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground' concludes its thrilling journey, the series stands as a testament to the universal appeal of well-crafted competition, storytelling, and the unyielding human spirit. With its remarkable success, the series is likely to inspire future productions, further enriching the diversity and quality of content available to global audiences.