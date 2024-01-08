Pernod Ricard Korea Donates 40 Million Won to CICI, Promoting Korean Culture

Pernod Ricard Korea, the South Korean wing of French alcohol titan Pernod Ricard, has pledged a donation of 40 million won to the Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI). The move is part of a wider commitment under Pernod Ricard’s “2030 Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap,” a blueprint aimed at fostering sustainability within the wine and spirits industry and promoting cultural communication, inclusivity, and the celebration of Korean culture.

Support for CICI and Korean Culture

The financial injection is more than a monetary gesture. Pernod Ricard Korea will also provide essential items for events orchestrated by CICI throughout 2024, beginning with a sponsorship for the “CICI Korea 2024” event. This annual award ceremony salutes individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in enhancing Korea’s international standing.

Embracing Diversity and Inclusion

Frantz Hotton, the CEO of Pernod Ricard Korea, voiced his enthusiasm about the company’s collaboration with CICI for the second year running. Hotton reiterated the company’s commitment to championing and fostering values of diversity and inclusivity through cross-cultural experiences. The partnership with CICI, he said, is a testament to Pernod Ricard Korea’s dedication to these values.

Continued Partnership in 2024

Looking to the future, Pernod Ricard Korea has plans to extend its sponsorship into 2024. This continuity builds on the successful collaboration between the company and CICI in 2023, further solidifying Pernod Ricard Korea’s commitment to promoting Korean culture globally and fostering multicultural communication.