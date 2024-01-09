Park Seo-joon Seen with BTS’ Taehyung’s Bag Amid ‘Gyeongseong Creature’s’ Success

Netflix’s drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’, starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, has captivated audiences with its eerie storyline set in colonized Korea. Amid its soaring popularity, a behind-the-scenes moment has sparked a stirring buzz amongst fans. In a vlog from Park Seo-joon’s YouTube channel, Record Park, the actor was spotted with BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s self-designed Mute Boston Bag, a testament to their close-knit friendship. Fans across social media platforms exploded with enthusiasm, expressing their admiration for Park Seo-joon’s support of his friend.

The Mute Boston Bag: A Piece of BTS Merchandise

The Mute Boston Bag, an object of fan frenzy, is a part of the BTS members’ self-designed merchandise. Officially announced by Big Hit Entertainment in December 2021, the bag has seen four rounds of pre-orders and is exclusively available on Weverse. It is designed by none other than Kim Taehyung, who, along with Kim Namjoon, enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, and is expected to return in 2025.

‘Gyeongseong Creature’: A Netflix Success

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ weaves a chilling tale set against the backdrop of Gyeongseong in 1945. Park Seo-joon plays Jang Tae-sang, while Han So-hee portrays Yoon Chae-ok in this narrative of Imperial Japan creating a monster through biological experiments. The 10-episode first season ranked third on Netflix’s latest weekly ranking for non-English TV shows, a testament to its global appeal.

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Renewed for a Second Season

Netflix has announced the renewal of ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ for a second season, which fans anticipate eagerly. The release date is yet to be set, but the second season promises a fresh narrative set in Seoul in 2024. With new characters, a different charm, and an expanded universe feel, the second season is expected to grip audiences just as its predecessor did.