en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

Park Seo-joon Seen with BTS’ Taehyung’s Bag Amid ‘Gyeongseong Creature’s’ Success

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Park Seo-joon Seen with BTS’ Taehyung’s Bag Amid ‘Gyeongseong Creature’s’ Success

Netflix’s drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’, starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, has captivated audiences with its eerie storyline set in colonized Korea. Amid its soaring popularity, a behind-the-scenes moment has sparked a stirring buzz amongst fans. In a vlog from Park Seo-joon’s YouTube channel, Record Park, the actor was spotted with BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s self-designed Mute Boston Bag, a testament to their close-knit friendship. Fans across social media platforms exploded with enthusiasm, expressing their admiration for Park Seo-joon’s support of his friend.

The Mute Boston Bag: A Piece of BTS Merchandise

The Mute Boston Bag, an object of fan frenzy, is a part of the BTS members’ self-designed merchandise. Officially announced by Big Hit Entertainment in December 2021, the bag has seen four rounds of pre-orders and is exclusively available on Weverse. It is designed by none other than Kim Taehyung, who, along with Kim Namjoon, enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, and is expected to return in 2025.

‘Gyeongseong Creature’: A Netflix Success

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ weaves a chilling tale set against the backdrop of Gyeongseong in 1945. Park Seo-joon plays Jang Tae-sang, while Han So-hee portrays Yoon Chae-ok in this narrative of Imperial Japan creating a monster through biological experiments. The 10-episode first season ranked third on Netflix’s latest weekly ranking for non-English TV shows, a testament to its global appeal.

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Renewed for a Second Season

Netflix has announced the renewal of ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ for a second season, which fans anticipate eagerly. The release date is yet to be set, but the second season promises a fresh narrative set in Seoul in 2024. With new characters, a different charm, and an expanded universe feel, the second season is expected to grip audiences just as its predecessor did.

0
South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
22 mins ago
Samsung Electronics Predicts a 35% Drop in Q4 2024 Profit
In a recent announcement, Samsung Electronics indicated a projected 35% plunge in its fourth-quarter operating profit for 2024, a steeper decline than market analysts had predicted. This significant drop in profits is largely attributed to a decrease in demand for Samsung’s memory chips and smartphones, two of the company’s primary revenue streams. A Deeper Dive
Samsung Electronics Predicts a 35% Drop in Q4 2024 Profit
South Korea Warns North Korea: Incident Near Yeonpyeong Island Sparks Regional Tensions
1 hour ago
South Korea Warns North Korea: Incident Near Yeonpyeong Island Sparks Regional Tensions
Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline
1 hour ago
Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline
Samsung Unveils Upgraded AI Robot Ballie and More at CES 2024
23 mins ago
Samsung Unveils Upgraded AI Robot Ballie and More at CES 2024
Posco International Eyes Global Expansion in Renewable Energy and EV Parts
24 mins ago
Posco International Eyes Global Expansion in Renewable Energy and EV Parts
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
31 mins ago
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Latest Headlines
World News
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
1 min
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
2 mins
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
2 mins
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
2 mins
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
2 mins
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
3 mins
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
3 mins
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
3 mins
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
4 mins
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
11 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app