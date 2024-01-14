en English
Society

Park Myung-soo Sheds Light on Second-Hand Trading Among Celebrities Including BTS

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Park Myung-soo Sheds Light on Second-Hand Trading Among Celebrities Including BTS

In an enlightening discourse on KBS CoolFM’s ‘Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show’, the renowned host, Park Myung-soo, offered an intriguing perspective on the practice of second-hand trading, particularly among celebrities. Unveiling a lesser-known facet of celebrity life, he candidly acknowledged the prevalence of second-hand trading, not just among ordinary people, but also among the glitterati, including the globally celebrated music group BTS and himself.

Second-Hand Trading: A Common Practice

Dispelling common misconceptions about celebrities’ lifestyles, Park Myung-soo emphasized the ubiquity of second-hand trading. He shed light on his own experiences of conducting trades, a process that often involved him concealing his identity. The host’s revelation underscores the fact that, despite their fame and fortune, celebrities are not immune to the practical and economical advantages of second-hand trading.

Embracing Sustainability Through Second-Hand Trading

Park Myung-soo went beyond the practical aspects of trading, highlighting the underlying ethos of sustainability that it promotes. He underscored the value of not discarding items that still hold utility. By passing them on to others through second-hand trading, individuals are able to extend the life of these items, contributing to a more sustainable consumption model.

Second-Hand Trading: Not a Negative Practice

Reframing the narrative around second-hand trading, the host stressed that it should not be perceived as a negative practice. Instead, he posited that it represents a positive approach to recycling possessions. By exchanging goods through second-hand trading, people can ensure that items are reused rather than discarded, thus reducing waste. In his view, bartering items at a fair price makes the practice even more commendable.

Society South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
