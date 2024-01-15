Park Min Young Confronts Allegations Over Financial Transactions

In a recent revelation, acclaimed actress Park Min Young, represented by Hook Entertainment, finds herself amidst allegations concerning financial transactions with her former boyfriend, businessman Kang Jong Hyun. A report by Dispatch claimed that Park Min Young received a hefty sum of 250 million won from Kang, a sum that was withdrawn from a subsidiary company as a loan and subsequently deposited into her personal account.

Clarifications from Hook Entertainment

In response to these allegations, Hook Entertainment issued a statement. They affirmed that Park Min Young was investigated by the prosecution in February 2023 as a reference person related to Kang’s use of her account under another name. The agency went to lengths to clarify that Park Min Young was not involved in any illegal activities or had benefited illegally. They further clarified that the said funds were managed by Kang Jong Hyun and were not allocated for Park Min Young’s living expenses.

Context and Implications

This misunderstanding has caused a wave of misinformation to circulate for over a year, causing the actress considerable distress. Despite the criticism and the controversy, Park Min Young has remained focused on her acting career. Kang Jong Hyun, on the other hand, has had his share of controversies, including being the suspected actual owner of the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb.

Personal Life and Career

Park Min Young and Kang Jong Hyun were romantically involved in 2022 but announced their separation later. Despite the personal turmoil, Park Min Young has continued with her acting career and has recently appeared in tvN’s new drama ‘Marry My Husband’.