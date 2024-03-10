Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump vs. Kim So Hyun's Queen of Tears: Ratings Showdown

The weekly show ratings are in, and the world of K-drama is buzzing with excitement as some all-time favorite stars make their comeback on screen. From Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s Doctor Slump to the newly released Queen of Tears starring Kim So Hyun and Kim Ji Won, and Astro Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World, fans have plenty of options to choose from. With international availability, the spike in viewership for these shows is evident. Let’s find out who is leading the race.

Premiere Performances: Queen of Tears Takes the Lead

Kim So Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears premiered with a nationwide rating of 5.9 percent according to Nielsen Korea. Compared to tvN’s previous release, Captivating the King, which debuted with 4.0 percent back in January, the recent numbers are quite impressive. Pitched as the “miraculous love story of a married couple overcoming a dizzying crisis,” Queen of Tears has taken over the time slot of Captivating the King and is simultaneously airing on Netflix for international fans.

Doctor Slump Faces Challenges

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s medical rom-com Doctor Slump has witnessed a ratings dip. Many attributed the reason to the predictable storyline and lack of twists. On Saturday the numbers came down rolling to 5.3 percent for the night domestically. However, it still holds a tight grip on Netflix reigning in the top 10 for consecutive weeks now.

Other Competitors in the Fray

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World recorded an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent for its fourth episode. The numbers are lower compared to its previous episodes but still hold a better position compared to many ongoing dramas. After witnessing a slight dip, Ahn Bo Hyun's drama surged and broke into double digits with its recent episode premiere. The K-drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s Korea-Khitan War, which is nearing its conclusion, is reigning supreme with 12.0 percent ahead of its series finale.

As the ratings race tightens, it’s clear that the appeal of K-dramas continues to grow, both domestically and internationally. With such diverse storylines and star-studded casts, viewers are spoilt for choice. However, it's the nuanced storytelling and the ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level that ultimately decides the frontrunners in this competitive landscape. As each drama unfolds, fans eagerly await to see which will emerge as the ultimate ratings victor.